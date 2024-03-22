Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface



The redesigned Sleep stats page introduces tabs for Day, Week, Month, and Year, providing users with a comprehensive overview of their sleep patterns over different timeframes. Moreover, at the top of the page, you will see your sleep stats from the previous night, including duration, bedtime, and wake-up time. Plus, handy bar graphs visualize key indicators like sleep patterns, Awake, Restless, and Asleep stats.



So, if you are curious about your sleep quality, Fitbit has got your back. A dip in your heart rate at various points during the night, for instance, can clue you in on whether your sleep was restful. This indicates that you're getting deep enough shut-eye for your body and brain to tackle essential tasks like muscle repair, tissue growth, and other vital processes that support brain function and overall health.