Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Fitbit
Fitbit Versa
Google’s Fitbit has just announced a new program to offer customers with $50 credit for being affected by a battery overheating issue. Two Fitbit wearable devices, Sense and Versa 3, are at risk of their batteries overheating, so Fitbit has been working on an update to reduce the risk of the battery overheating and reduce battery capacity.

According to Fitbit, the update that’s supposed to address the issue will roll out to impacted Sense and Versa 3 devices over the next month, starting on January 21 2025. The US-based company claims that the issue does not affect all Sense and Versa 3 devices, but if you’re one of the customers impacted by the issue, you’ll not only receive the update in the coming weeks, but you’ll also be compensated for the trouble.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 owners who aren’t sure whether or not their wearable devices are impacted by the battery overheating issues can submit a request to find out, although they will have to wait up to one week for the request to be processed.

Keep in mind that if you sync your Sense or Versa 3 device with the Fitbit app on a regular basis and your device is impacted, you should see a notification on your watch and in the Fitbit app, as well as receive an email from the company, when the firmware is available to download.

Speaking of which, Fitbit says the upcoming firmware update should improve the stability of the device’s battery performance and reduce the risk of the battery overheating. Unfortunately, that means that the battery will last for shorter periods between charges, and you’ll be forced to charge the device more frequently.

Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
Fitbit Sense | Image credit: Fitbit

Besides rolling out an update to address the battery overheating issues, Fitbit will also offer a $50 credit to those impacted. To make sure they are eligible for this appeasement, customers can submit a request by visiting Google’s Registration page.

It’s important to add that customers will have one year from the initial software release starting on January 21 2025 to register for an appeasement. After January 21 2026, the appeasement option will no longer be available.

Google also announced that proof of ownership, including a receipt, may be required when claiming the appeasement. The appeasement options may not be available in all countries, as required by law.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move

Latest News

It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Huawei is the top smartphone brand in China during Q4 while Apple has a rough quarter
Huawei is the top smartphone brand in China during Q4 while Apple has a rough quarter
HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
The great T-Mobile app debacle of 2024/2025 shows how out of touch the 'Un-carrier' has become
The great T-Mobile app debacle of 2024/2025 shows how out of touch the 'Un-carrier' has become
Asus is working on a ROG Phone 9 “Fan Edition”
Asus is working on a ROG Phone 9 “Fan Edition”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless