Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
Google’s Fitbit has just announced a new program to offer customers with $50 credit for being affected by a battery overheating issue. Two Fitbit wearable devices, Sense and Versa 3, are at risk of their batteries overheating, so Fitbit has been working on an update to reduce the risk of the battery overheating and reduce battery capacity.
Keep in mind that if you sync your Sense or Versa 3 device with the Fitbit app on a regular basis and your device is impacted, you should see a notification on your watch and in the Fitbit app, as well as receive an email from the company, when the firmware is available to download.
Speaking of which, Fitbit says the upcoming firmware update should improve the stability of the device’s battery performance and reduce the risk of the battery overheating. Unfortunately, that means that the battery will last for shorter periods between charges, and you’ll be forced to charge the device more frequently.
Besides rolling out an update to address the battery overheating issues, Fitbit will also offer a $50 credit to those impacted. To make sure they are eligible for this appeasement, customers can submit a request by visiting Google’s Registration page.
It’s important to add that customers will have one year from the initial software release starting on January 21 2025 to register for an appeasement. After January 21 2026, the appeasement option will no longer be available.
According to Fitbit, the update that’s supposed to address the issue will roll out to impacted Sense and Versa 3 devices over the next month, starting on January 21 2025. The US-based company claims that the issue does not affect all Sense and Versa 3 devices, but if you’re one of the customers impacted by the issue, you’ll not only receive the update in the coming weeks, but you’ll also be compensated for the trouble.
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 owners who aren’t sure whether or not their wearable devices are impacted by the battery overheating issues can submit a request to find out, although they will have to wait up to one week for the request to be processed.
Fitbit Sense | Image credit: Fitbit
Google also announced that proof of ownership, including a receipt, may be required when claiming the appeasement. The appeasement options may not be available in all countries, as required by law.
