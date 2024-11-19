Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Fitbit app starts testing "Sleep Labs" with generative AI helping analyze your sleep

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 smartwatches on a grey background.
Fitbit is now starting to test "Sleep Labs" as a new experimental feature. The feature will analyze your sleep patterns with the aim of helping you understand your sleep habits.

The "Sleep Insights and Tips" is an opt-in feature with the Sleep Labs, and it is currently not available for all users in Fitbit Labs. You can check the "You" tab to see all Fitbit Labs, and right now we're also seeing wider availability to "Insights Explorer".

The tested feature also provides a daily sleep journal. The daily sleep journal lets you answer a short 2-minute survey. In there, you will find several multiple-choice questions and a free-form question about stuff that could be impacting your sleep.


A large language model (LLM, or basically generative AI) will then analyze your answers to the survey alongside sleep tracking data and journal entries. The AI will generate a "daily summary". The summary will be available in the Today and Sleep stats screen.

The daily summary will help you identify trends that could be useful to build and maintain healthy habits, and can also help you get rid of unhealthy ones so you get better sleep quality.

If you complete four daily journals, you can also see a weekly recap that shows you sleep trends for the week, alongside tips to improve your sleep. Fitbit will also suggest personalized "missions" that track specific sleep recommendations, and this will be based on the details you provided in your daily journal.

The feature is currently being tested so it's not officially available at this moment.

I do like features like this and sleep monitoring that smartwatches can provide. It is very curious to be able to see your sleep patterns and identify issues that could be impeding your sleep.

After all, sleep is very important for your productivity and vitality during the day, so I think the sleep tracking and recommendations area is a great area where we can see some generative AI tips.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless