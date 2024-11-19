Fitbit app starts testing "Sleep Labs" with generative AI helping analyze your sleep
Fitbit is now starting to test "Sleep Labs" as a new experimental feature. The feature will analyze your sleep patterns with the aim of helping you understand your sleep habits.
The "Sleep Insights and Tips" is an opt-in feature with the Sleep Labs, and it is currently not available for all users in Fitbit Labs. You can check the "You" tab to see all Fitbit Labs, and right now we're also seeing wider availability to "Insights Explorer".
A large language model (LLM, or basically generative AI) will then analyze your answers to the survey alongside sleep tracking data and journal entries. The AI will generate a "daily summary". The summary will be available in the Today and Sleep stats screen.
The daily summary will help you identify trends that could be useful to build and maintain healthy habits, and can also help you get rid of unhealthy ones so you get better sleep quality.
The feature is currently being tested so it's not officially available at this moment.
I do like features like this and sleep monitoring that smartwatches can provide. It is very curious to be able to see your sleep patterns and identify issues that could be impeding your sleep.
The tested feature also provides a daily sleep journal. The daily sleep journal lets you answer a short 2-minute survey. In there, you will find several multiple-choice questions and a free-form question about stuff that could be impacting your sleep.
If you complete four daily journals, you can also see a weekly recap that shows you sleep trends for the week, alongside tips to improve your sleep. Fitbit will also suggest personalized "missions" that track specific sleep recommendations, and this will be based on the details you provided in your daily journal.
After all, sleep is very important for your productivity and vitality during the day, so I think the sleep tracking and recommendations area is a great area where we can see some generative AI tips.
