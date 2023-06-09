Fitbit’s Inspire 3 fitness tracker is cheaper than ever on Amazon
One of Fitbit’s most recent fitness trackers, the Inspire 3, is on sale right now for a good percentage off. Introduced about one year ago, Fitbit Inspire 3 is probably the company’s most advanced fitness trackers to date. Even so, Fitbit priced this at around $100, a fairly decent sum considering the plethora of features it offers users.
The fitness tracker is available in three different colors – Black/Lilac Bliss, Black/Midnight Zen, and Black/Morning Glow, and all three are on sale for a limited time. As mentioned earlier, the Inspire 3 usually sells for $100, but Amazon offers a 20% discount on all three models.
Apart from all the functionalities mentioned above, it’s worth mentioning that Inspire 3 comes with a 6-month Premium membership complete with personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and much more. Keep in mind though that this is only available for new and returning Premium users. You’ll also need to activate the trial within 60 days of device activation.
Daily stress management score, mindfulness sessions, relax breathing sessions, irregular heart rhythm notifications, menstrual health tracking, and SpO2 are just some of the functionalities you’ll get if you decide to go for the Inspire 3.
It’s a great deal if you’re looking for a fitness tracker, one that might make a comeback during Amazon Prime Day, which is likely to happen sometime in July. But if you don’t want to wait or risk Amazon not bringing the deal back, here is your chance.
