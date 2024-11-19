Fitbit for Android gets major redesign for tablets and foldables: New layout and features
Up Next:
Fitbit for Android has finally received a much-needed redesign for larger screens, offering a layout optimized for tablets and foldable phones. This update addresses the app’s previously stretched-out phone interface on larger devices, delivering a polished look that makes better use of screen real estate.
One of the standout changes is the redesigned stat rings. Previously, Fitbit displayed one large ring at the top and three smaller ones underneath. The new layout places all four customizable stat rings side-by-side, creating a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. This improvement is consistent across both portrait and landscape orientations.
Additionally, Fitbit has adopted a dual-column layout for individual stat cards in landscape mode, replacing the inefficient single-column design that spanned the entire width of the screen. This update ensures users can view more information at a glance without unnecessary scrolling.
Fitbit has also introduced other tweaks aimed at enhancing usability on large-screen Android devices. For instance, next/previous day controls have been repositioned, making navigation more accessible and intuitive. These updates are especially beneficial for foldable phone users, who now have an experience tailored to their unique devices.
This redesign follows another recent Fitbit development we covered: the testing of a new “Sleep Labs” feature. As reported earlier by our team, “Sleep Labs” introduces generative AI to analyze sleep patterns and provide users with daily insights, personalized tips, and weekly trends. The experimental feature is currently rolling out in Fitbit Labs for select users and aims to help improve sleep quality and habits with actionable recommendations.
A fresh layout for foldables and tablets
One of the standout changes is the redesigned stat rings. Previously, Fitbit displayed one large ring at the top and three smaller ones underneath. The new layout places all four customizable stat rings side-by-side, creating a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. This improvement is consistent across both portrait and landscape orientations.
Additionally, Fitbit has adopted a dual-column layout for individual stat cards in landscape mode, replacing the inefficient single-column design that spanned the entire width of the screen. This update ensures users can view more information at a glance without unnecessary scrolling.
Fitbit has also introduced other tweaks aimed at enhancing usability on large-screen Android devices. For instance, next/previous day controls have been repositioned, making navigation more accessible and intuitive. These updates are especially beneficial for foldable phone users, who now have an experience tailored to their unique devices.
Image credit 9to5Google
Fitbit’s recent focus on innovation
This redesign follows another recent Fitbit development we covered: the testing of a new “Sleep Labs” feature. As reported earlier by our team, “Sleep Labs” introduces generative AI to analyze sleep patterns and provide users with daily insights, personalized tips, and weekly trends. The experimental feature is currently rolling out in Fitbit Labs for select users and aims to help improve sleep quality and habits with actionable recommendations.
Recommended Stories
Fitbit’s ongoing updates highlight Google’s commitment to evolving the platform for both usability and health-focused innovation. Whether it’s enhancing the app’s interface for tablets and foldables or introducing AI-driven features like “Sleep Labs,” Fitbit users have plenty to look forward to. If you’re running the latest app version, the redesigned layout should already be live—just don’t expect dark mode yet!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: