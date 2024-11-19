Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Fitbit for Android gets major redesign for tablets and foldables: New layout and features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Fitbit
An image of a Fitbit fitness band and a Google Pixel phone laying on a table.
Fitbit for Android has finally received a much-needed redesign for larger screens, offering a layout optimized for tablets and foldable phones. This update addresses the app’s previously stretched-out phone interface on larger devices, delivering a polished look that makes better use of screen real estate.

A fresh layout for foldables and tablets


One of the standout changes is the redesigned stat rings. Previously, Fitbit displayed one large ring at the top and three smaller ones underneath. The new layout places all four customizable stat rings side-by-side, creating a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. This improvement is consistent across both portrait and landscape orientations.



Additionally, Fitbit has adopted a dual-column layout for individual stat cards in landscape mode, replacing the inefficient single-column design that spanned the entire width of the screen. This update ensures users can view more information at a glance without unnecessary scrolling.

Fitbit has also introduced other tweaks aimed at enhancing usability on large-screen Android devices. For instance, next/previous day controls have been repositioned, making navigation more accessible and intuitive. These updates are especially beneficial for foldable phone users, who now have an experience tailored to their unique devices.



Fitbit’s recent focus on innovation


This redesign follows another recent Fitbit development we covered: the testing of a new “Sleep Labs” feature. As reported earlier by our team, “Sleep Labs” introduces generative AI to analyze sleep patterns and provide users with daily insights, personalized tips, and weekly trends. The experimental feature is currently rolling out in Fitbit Labs for select users and aims to help improve sleep quality and habits with actionable recommendations.

Recommended Stories
Fitbit’s ongoing updates highlight Google’s commitment to evolving the platform for both usability and health-focused innovation. Whether it’s enhancing the app’s interface for tablets and foldables or introducing AI-driven features like “Sleep Labs,” Fitbit users have plenty to look forward to. If you’re running the latest app version, the redesigned layout should already be live—just don’t expect dark mode yet!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless