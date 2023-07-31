Fitbit's best wearable for kids is on sale at a crazy low price

Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Although Fitbit has been making full-fledged smartwatches for many years now, most wearable consumers still know and admire the Google-owned brand primarily for its more basic activity trackers. Of these, a special place in a lot of people's hearts is undoubtedly occupied by kid-friendly models like the Ace 3.

That's because there are not many devices quite like that on the market, and parents know very well the value of a product that can keep their children busy and active. We're talking about way more than 50 bucks, and yet that's precisely how much Walmart currently charges for a Fitbit Ace 3 unit in a popular "Minions Yellow" design.

Fitbit Ace 3

Activity Tracker for Kids, One Size, Water Resistant to 50 Meters, Sleep Tracking, Bedtime Reminders and Alarms, Reminders to Move, Animated Clock Faces, Fitbit App Parent View, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Minions Yellow Design
$30 off (38%)
$49 80
$79 95
Buy at Walmart

Okay, the precise price of the Ace 3 at Walmart right now technically starts at $49.80, which is obviously even better, representing a very solid discount of around 30 bucks from a $79.95 MSRP. The slightly less eye-catching and playful black and blue color options are still significantly costlier, in case you're wondering, and the same goes for all three variants at other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

Although not completely unprecedented, Walmart's sensational new deal is pretty much impossible to resist for anyone looking to monitor the daily activity and sleep quality of their little ones on the cheap. In fact, we'd argue that the special offer is more compelling today than back in March given that Amazon, for instance, doesn't seem to have the Fitbit Ace 3 in stock any longer, suggesting a discontinuation and a replacement with a newer edition could be right around the corner.

Until (or if) that happens, this device remains perfectly adequate to satisfy the elementary needs of its intended target audience with step counting, reminders to move, gentle alarms, fun little animated clock faces, top-notch water resistance (yes, you can even swim with it on your wrist), and perhaps most importantly and most impressively, up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge.

The competition is... pretty limited (to say the least), with Apple not yet ready to commit to this particular market segment in any way and Garmin's Vivofit Jr. 3 very rarely available at similarly low prices.

