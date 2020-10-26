iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple 5G

Check out what 5G did to the iPhone 12 Pro besides a small battery

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 26, 2020, 5:22 AM

We already saw one iPhone 12 teardown even before it got released officially in the US this past Friday, and had an idea about what's inside. The 2815mAh battery is smaller than what's in the iPhone 11, but the 6.1" OLED display panel is thinner, there is a Qualcomm X55 5G modem, a new MagSafe charging coil, and the Taptic Engine vibration motor size has been reduced compared to the 11 to make room for other internals.

Now that iFixit has taken apart the iPhone 12 Pro as well, we know what those other components are. It seems that Apple has rearranged a lot from its usual iPhone assembly in order to fit the 5G modem, filters and antennas inside the 12 series.


There are other takeaways about the iPhone 12 vs 12 Pro differences and new features from the teardown:

  • You can swap the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro 6.1" OLED displays and 10.78Wh batteries.
  • Stronger adhesive for record water-proofing depths of 20 feet (Apple is even making authorized repair centers use heat in their opening procedures now.)
  • The mainboard is much larger now with the 5G modem, so the SIM card tray and battery are flipped on the other side.
  • The speakers are waterproofed with gaskets for the first time, making the iPhone 12 easier to repair.
  • Those little elliptical thingies on the side of the US iPhone 12 models are indeed the 5G mmWave antennas for the likes of Verizon.


As a wrap, the iFixit engineers give the iPhone 12 Pro and its cheaper sibling a 6/10 score for repairability, noting that, while there is stronger adhesive to attack during their opening,  most components are modular and there is much less glue holding everything together inside now, but rather screws and gaskets. We'll leave you with the main material difference between the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the aluminum vs stainless steel frame, captured on x-ray.






Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$999 amazon $1325 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless