Android Software updates Google Coronavirus

First Android 11 beta to be released on June 3rd

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 06, 2020, 2:41 PM
First Android 11 beta to be released on June 3rd
Google made some big announcements today including one involving the launch of the first Android 11 beta. This will take place during what Google is calling #Android11 The Beta Launch Show on June 3rd running from 11 am-12 noon EDT and it will likely stream live from Google's developer.android.com website. Not only will viewers see the keynote, a Q&A session will be streamed along with some information intended for Android developers.

In March, the coronavirus pandemic caused Google to cancel the annual Google I/O Developers Conference which was scheduled for May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. At the time, Google said that it would look for an alternative method to stay in touch with its developer community. Just yesterday, Apple announced that it was hosting a virtual version of its WWDC Developers Conference starting on June 22nd after canceling the physical version of the event.



Google also released today the fourth and final version of the Android 11 Developer Preview. When the first Android 11 beta is launched on June 3rd, owners of Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 series phones and other select handsets will be able to join the Android Developers Program and install the beta versions of the OS. However, these are usually buggy and even Google admits that there isn't any platform stability until the second beta version is released in July. The third and final beta will be released in August followed by the release of the final version of Android 11 in September.

Android 11 could contain a feature similar to Apple's AirDrop that will allow Android users near each other to share files. Other possibilities include erasing the 4GB limit on video files, no longer forcing users to reconnect to Bluetooth devices after activating Airplane mode, broadening the capabilities of apps designed to catch spam calls, and allowing users to give app developers a one-time permission to use certain features on their phone. Once the app is closed, permission will need to be granted again by the user.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless