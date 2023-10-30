An irresistible 35% discount on the Fire Max 11 is up for grabs at Amazon
The Amazon Fire Max 11 doesn’t get discounted every day. Worse still, non-Prime members get even fewer chances to purchase this jumbo-sized source of entertainment on the cheap. Well, now that Black Friday is coming up, Amazon is apparently feeling particularly generous. Right now, not just Prime members but pretty much anyone with Internet access can get the 2023-released tablet at an exciting 35% discount.
If you have an older device that can meet the merchant’s requirements, we definitely recommend choosing the trade-in option – it lands the budget device at an even better price. While it may not be among the best tablets on the market, the Fire Max 11 puts enough to the table to make a worthwhile purchase.
Ideal for video streaming, the device is equipped with a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos. While they are loud and provide a clear sound, you shouldn’t have too many expectations.
As for the processing power, the Fire Max 11 is decidedly good for its price range. You can expect more demanding tasks to cause the occasional stutter here and there, though. As for its battery life, the device is advertised to last about 14 hours on a single charge.
Overall, the Amazon tablet may not be a great choice when it’s not on sale, but this current discount lands it at a truly irresistible price. If you don’t have many expectations, this device may become the ideal choice for you.
Presently, the gargantuan 35% discount applies to the 64GB version with Lockscreen Ads. So, if you’re looking for a comfortably large tablet at a bargain price, this might be the ideal choice. But wait, that’s not all. Amazon may have thrown an amazing discount on its Fire Max 11, but you can get an extra 20% off via an Amazon Gift Card.
