Fire at Tata Electronics plant halts iPhone component production

By
Apple
A group of iPhone 16 Pro Max devices next to each other on a black background.
Indian authorities will soon launch a forensic investigation into the cause of a fire that erupted this weekend at a Tata Electronics facility that makes parts for Apple iPhones. The factory, which was closed for its usual Sunday holiday, is unlikely to get the state’s approval to restart operations by Monday, said two individuals familiar with the situation.

According to a fire official, the blaze began in an area storing chemicals at the Hosur plant. It has since been fully extinguished, and the fumes have subsided, said K.M. Sarayu, a district administrative official.

Sarayu also mentioned that authorities can now proceed with their investigation, noting that a forensic team from Chennai has been sent to the site. It remains unclear whether the fire damaged nearby buildings, one of which is scheduled to start assembling iPhones by the end of the year.

What happened?


At least 10 individuals required medical attention, with two being hospitalized, following a significant fire on Saturday that disrupted operations at a key Tata Electronics plant in southern India, where Apple iPhone components are manufactured.

The fire occurred at the plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which produces iPhone components, near another building in the Tata complex that is expected to begin assembling complete iPhones in the coming months. Despite that the blaze has been fully extinguished, there's no timeline set for when production might resume.

In the day of the fire, Sarayu noted that fumes were still emanating from the site due to the chemical nature of the fire, and it would take time for the search and rescue teams to enter and assess the situation. Sarayu also confirmed that 523 workers present during the early-morning fire had been safely evacuated and accounted for.

An eyewitness, who lives near the plant, described hearing loud noises around 5:30 a.m. that resembled fireworks, followed by thick plumes of smoke. The smoke persisted until late morning.

Tata Electronics, a major contract manufacturer of iPhones in India alongside Foxconn, stated that it was investigating the fire’s cause and would take appropriate measures to protect its employees and stakeholders. A company spokesperson highlighted that the plant's emergency protocols had ensured the safety of all staff members.

J. Saravanan, a senior district official responsible for industrial safety, mentioned that it was too early to determine when production could resume. He added that a thorough assessment of the damage was necessary before making any decisions. He also confirmed that the injuries reported were primarily due to smoke inhalation but did not provide additional details.

Production was suspended for the day, and employees were sent home, according to someone familiar with the situation, who also described the fire as related to chemicals.

A fire official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the fire had started in a chemical storage area. Apple has not yet commented on the incident.

This event follows a similar fire last year, when Apple supplier Foxlink temporarily stopped operations at its assembly facility in Andhra Pradesh after a large fire caused part of the building to collapse.
