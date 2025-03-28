Finally! Facebook is done burying your friends' posts
When Facebook first took off, it felt like a virtual hangout where you could catch up with friends, see what they were into and even learn something new from them. It was like an extension of real life, keeping you connected even when you weren't together. But over time… well, things changed. And let's be real – these days, your friends' posts are practically buried under a mountain of ads and suggested content.
Ads will still be around, but at least you won't have to deal with suggested content cluttering up this feed. In a way, it brings a cleaner, more streamlined experience – similar to Instagram's 'Following' tab when you switch to it from the top left drop-down menu.
The new Friends tab is now rolling out and can be accessed through the navigation bar on your Home feed or in the Bookmarks section of the app. If you want a feed that is just your friends' posts, you can even pin it for easy access. Here is how:
The Friends tab is already rolling out in the US and Canada, with more regions hopefully getting it soon. Personally, I can't wait. Facebook's feed has become so cluttered over the years that it is one of the main reasons I stopped using social media. But if this update truly brings back a space for just friends' posts, I might actually give it another shot.
Meta has also confirmed that more OG Facebook experiences will be making a comeback throughout the year. And honestly, it is refreshing to see updates that prioritize users rather than just AI-powered features that don't really enhance the experience (in my opinion that is). If anything, changes like the new Friends tab are exactly what Facebook needs to feel like, well… Facebook again.
Now, however, Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, is going back to its roots. Facebook is rolling out a revamped Friends tab, shifting it from just a place to check friend requests and "People You May Know" to a hub where you will find your friends' stories, reels, posts, birthdays and pending friend requests – all in one spot.
The new Friends tab will display all friends' related stuff in one place. | Image credit – Meta
- Tap your profile picture in the Home feed.
- Go to Settings & Privacy, then Settings and select Tab bar.
- Choose to customize the bar, then select Friends and pin the tab.
