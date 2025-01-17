Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The FBI investigates a Huawei-linked company that sells telco equipment used in every US state

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
The Huawei logo at a tech forum.
It's not just TikTok that's getting all the heat. The US Commerce Department and FBI are investigating Baicells Technologies. This is a Chinese telecom equipment firm founded by former Huawei executives. The reason? You guessed it: potential national security risks!

Baicells, established in 2014 and operating in the US since 2015, supplies telecom equipment like routers and base stations used for 700 commercial mobile networks across every US state, a Reuters report reads. Is the FBI implying that we're talking about espionage or cyberattacks here?

The Commerce Department has issued subpoenas to Baicells, while the FBI has expressed concerns about its Chinese origins since at least 2019. The Pentagon recently added Baicells to a list of companies allegedly linked to China's military, a designation the company disputes and plans to appeal.

While US officials have not disclosed specific evidence of misuse, vulnerabilities in Baicells' equipment have raised alarms, the report goes on. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued multiple advisories about security flaws in Baicells base stations, warning of risks like remote hijacking.

Federal agents have approached Baicells customers, including the city of Las Vegas, urging them to reconsider using the company's products. In 2023, Las Vegas canceled a contract to expand its Baicells base stations after FBI officials raised security concerns. Similar warnings were issued in 2019 to a wireless provider in Virginia near a naval weapons testing facility.

Baicells has denied any security risks associated with its products and stated it fully cooperates with US investigations. The company claims to have severed ties with its Chinese parent since 2019 and emphasizes that its equipment is now made in Taiwan.

However, customs data shows most of its shipments to the US originate from China or Hong Kong. Critics argue that Baicells’ close ties to its Chinese leadership raise questions about its independence.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless