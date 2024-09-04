Fairphone 5 gets a more affordable option
Fairphone, known for its commitment to sustainability and repairability, has introduced a more budget-friendly variant of its flagship Fairphone 5. While the core features remain unchanged, the new model offers a slightly reduced RAM and storage configuration to lower the price point.
The primary difference between the standard and new Fairphone 5 lies in their memory. The standard model boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the new variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The reduced storage shouldn't be a significant concern thanks to microSD card support, but the lower RAM might impact multitasking performance for demanding users.
Here are some of the key features of the Fairphone 5:
While the Fairphone 5 offers a unique value proposition with its repairable design and long-term support, it does have some trade-offs compared to the competition from Google and Samsung. Both the Pixel 8a and the Galaxy S23 FE feature better camera software, AI features, wireless charging, more RAM, and better water resistance. However, the Fairphone 5 stands out with its modular design, removable battery, potentially better camera hardware, storage expansion, and faster wired charging.
The Fairphone 5's more affordable variant offers a compelling option for those who prioritize sustainability, repairability, and long-term support without breaking the bank. Not to mention that the new price has made it a stronger contender in the mid-range phone market.
As a result of the hardware reduction, Fairphone has managed to drop the price tag to a more attractive number. The 6GB/128GB Fairphone 5 is available for €549, making it €150 cheaper than the standard model at launch. Interestingly, Fairphone has also lowered the price of the 8GB/256GB variant to €649.
- Repairable Design: Easy to repair with a screwdriver, thanks to modular components.
- Long-Term Support: Android 14 out of the box with at least five OS upgrades and eight years of security updates.
- Powerful Performance: Powered by a Qualcomm QCM6490 processor.
- High-Quality Display: 6.46-inch 90Hz OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
- Capable Cameras: 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide shooter, and 50MP selfie camera.
- Durable Construction: IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.
- Removable Battery: For easy replacement.
What does the competition look like?
