Fairphone 4—the fairest of them all has entered the stage



Why Fairphone 4?

Having gone through the specs for the Fairphone 4, one is left a bit underwhelmed, even more so once you find out it starts at €579 for the base model and €649 for the upgraded one.



Nevertheless, that is not the point of this product. As you probably already know, the point here is repairability and sustainability. The barrier for DYI repairs is so low that you can swap your screen and battery on your own. No part of the Fairphone 4 is glued shut (which means no water resistance btw), so all you need is a screwdriver.

Hot take on Fairphone’s message

Not only is it electronic waste neutral, but this is also the first and only smartphone with Fairtrade Gold certification. Another environmental step Fairphone has taken is to let you choose whether you want any accessories like a charging cable, charging brick, or an audio adapter included.Fairphone's message at first seems quite clear, positive and inspiring. However, I can’t help but feel a bit confused when I take everything into account.On one hand, Fairphone markets their device saying that “keeping your smartphone for longer is important to us,” and they show that by giving you a 5-year warranty and offering industry-leading reparability.On the other hand, would you really want to keep a phone that already comes with an outdated design and not the best specs out there? Well, yes, why not? But that is not the real issue here.Many of us don’t need our daily driver phones to have the latest and greatest the mobile tech industry has to offer. The issue, in my opinion, is when you get to the price—it simply does not match the hardware you get for it.Having said that, there are certainly very good reasons for the higher than the expected price tag. Manufacturing a smartphone using sustainable and ethical methods can’t be easy. So, in a way, you are making a sacrifice, but in turn, you reduce your impact on the environment, support a good cause, and even save some money on repairs.For now, the biggest downfall with the case of Fairphones is that they still haven’t broken into the mainstream, and it doesn’t look like the Fairphone 4 will be the one to do that. Nevertheless, It is thanks to companies like this one that a future of more sustainable and repair-friendly smartphones is still possible.