Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Facebook will soon remove four information fields from users' profiles

Apps
1
Facebook will soon remove four information fields from users' profiles
For quite some time, Facebook has let its users publicly share their addresses, religion, political views, and sexual orientation on their profile pages. However, soon — more precisely, on December 1st — Meta will remove these fields from its platform.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the change is part of the company's efforts to "make Facebook easier to navigate and use." The representative further stated that Meta is currently sending notifications to users who have these fields filled out, informing them that these fields will soon be removed. However, the spokesperson stressed that the change doesn't affect the ability to share this information elsewhere on Facebook.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first reported the coming change. He tweeted the notice that Meta is currently sending. In addition to informing users about the change, the message emphasizes that all other details, including contact and basic information, will remain on users' profiles.



Interestingly, the fields that Meta wants to remove from Facebook don't exist in other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, for example. Yes, you can share more about yourself if you want to, but these platforms don't give you fields that encourage you to go into such specific details.

Furthermore, religion, political views, and sexual orientation have always been very personal matters. So it makes sense that not many people will want to share these publicly on social media. And it's pointless to keep these fields when only a small group of people from your entire user base utilize them.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel Fold, Z Fold 5, S23 Ultra: Picking my next big phone is going to be tough in 2023!
Pixel Fold, Z Fold 5, S23 Ultra: Picking my next big phone is going to be tough in 2023!
Samsung rolls out Android 13 (One UI 5) update to last-gen foldable smartphones
Samsung rolls out Android 13 (One UI 5) update to last-gen foldable smartphones
Early Amazon Fire Black Friday deals [It's raining 50% discounts!]
Early Amazon Fire Black Friday deals [It's raining 50% discounts!]
Facebook will soon remove four information fields from users' profiles
Facebook will soon remove four information fields from users' profiles
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are cheaper than anywhere else at Verizon
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are cheaper than anywhere else at Verizon
Verizon boosts international plans with additional amount of data
Verizon boosts international plans with additional amount of data

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more
Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more
Battery beast Moto G Power 2021 is dirt cheap on Best Buy and Amazon
Battery beast Moto G Power 2021 is dirt cheap on Best Buy and Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless