Facebook will soon remove four information fields from users' profiles

Interestingly, the fields that Meta wants to remove from Facebook don't exist in other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, for example. Yes, you can share more about yourself if you want to, but these platforms don't give you fields that encourage you to go into such specific details.Furthermore, religion, political views, and sexual orientation have always been very personal matters. So it makes sense that not many people will want to share these publicly on social media. And it's pointless to keep these fields when only a small group of people from your entire user base utilize them.