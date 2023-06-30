Facebook to become an iOS, Android app distributor in the EU

Overseas scrutiny of the App Store and Google Play Store has focused on the monopoly that Apple and Google have over apps downloaded on iOS and Android, respectively. Apple cites security as the reason why it doesn't allow the sideloading of apps on the App Store. While Google does allow Android users to sideload apps, the huge majority of installs come from the Play Store. Sideloading is the practice of downloading an app from a third-party app storefront.





While Apple says that it must look at every app offered to iPhone users to make sure that it doesn't contain malware, EU lawmakers feel that Apple wants this total control in order to take a cut of up to 30% of in-app purchases which has become known as the "Apple Tax." Google also takes up to 30% of in-app purchases made on the Play Store.





Per The Verge , to release Apple and Google's grip on smartphone app distribution, Facebook's parent company Meta is going to run a pilot program in the EU that will allow Facebook subscribers to download apps directly from ads on the platform. No longer will iPhone users have to install an app from the App Store and Android users will have another option when downloading apps. At first, Facebook will not take a cut of the value of an in-app purchase like Apple and Google do. App developers will be able to use whatever billing system they want.









Currently, Facebook users who press on an app being advertised on the social media site are sent to the App Store or Play Store to install the app. Once the program gets underway with some Android apps later this year, and iOS next year, tapping on such an ad will allow an Android or iOS user to install the app directly from Facebook. Apple will be forced to allow sideloading on the iPhone in the EU next spring when the Digital Markets ACT (DMA) is expected to go into effect.







Meta told The Verge that it has "always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space." And this is how Facebook gets its feet in the water when it comes to app distribution. Let's hope that this doesn't end up like the fable about the fox guarding the hen house. Remember though, this pilot program is taking place only in the EU.

