Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

With Apple's new iOS feature expected to hurt small firms, Facebook aims to reverse the damage

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 28, 2021, 11:25 PM
With Apple's new iOS feature expected to hurt small firms, Facebook aims to reverse the damage
Last year, Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. This allows an iPhone user to opt-in if he or she wants to continue to be tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of receiving on-line ads. Those who don't opt-in will no longer be tracked. While this would seem to be good for iPhone users, Facebook immediately decried it as being bad for small businesses and bad for Facebook. The company at first said that it could lose as much as 50% of its ad revenue in 2021; Facebook's ad revenue was over $80 billion in 2020.

Facebook paid for two different full-page ads in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Washington Post supporting small businesses. In the ads, Facebook wrote, "Many in the small business community have shared concerns about Apple's forced software update, which will limit businesses' ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively." The App Tracking Transparency feature will start showing up with the release this spring of iOS 14.5. Facebook is said to be considering a lawsuit against Apple.



On Friday, Facebook posted a blog that explained why App Tracking Transparency is bad for small businesses and what Facebook plans to do to help these firms. The company said, "Every business starts with an idea, and being able to share that idea through personalized ads is a game changer for small businesses. It has helped make advertising affordable for small business owners like Melissa and Annette and helped people discover products and services they might not have otherwise — like that goat yoga class they didn’t know they needed. Limiting the use of personalized ads would take away a vital growth engine for businesses."

To help small businesses, Facebook is waiving fees for businesses selling with Checkout on Shops through June 2021. Facebook, as previously disclosed, continues not to collect any fees for paid online events until August 2021 at the earliest. The new Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found initiative includes a new Instagram sticker and a new #DeserveToBeFound hashtag on Facebook. As Facebook says, "These investments build on the free tools and resources we introduced last year, like Facebook Shops and Facebook Business Suite, small business grant programs and virtual training to help small businesses navigate the pandemic. We will continue to make sure small businesses have a voice to reach customers, and make sure their good ideas are found."


Not all Facebook employees are taking Facebook's side in the battle with Apple. Back in December, a Facebook employee said that Facebook's public attack against Apple was "self serving and hypocritical."

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
Xiaomi, not Apple or Samsung, ate up Huawei's European market share last year
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless