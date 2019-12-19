Android Apps Google

Facebook is developing an Android replacement since it doesn't trust Google

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 19, 2019, 2:56 PM
You don't need to be a Chinese smartphone manufacturer cut off from the Google Play services version of Android to start developing an alternative operating system. You can also be a large global social-media company headquartered in the U.S. that seeks to control all personal data and aspires to world domination. The former, of course, is Huawei whose placement on the U.S. Commerce Departments entity list prevents it from accessing the U.S. based supply chain that it spent $11 billion on last year.

Without being able to include the Google Play Store on its new phones, Huawei's new handsets cannot run Google's core Android apps like Search, Maps, Gmail and more. That doesn't matter in China where most Google apps are banned, but does hurt Huawei's international shipments. The company developed its own operating system called HarmonyOS as an alternative to the licensed version of Android. Ironically, the OS is not for smartphone use, at least not yet. So for now, Huawei is using an open-source version of Android for its phones.

Can you guess the second company we outlined in the first paragraph? If you guessed Facebook, you're 100% correct. According to The Information (via TechCrunch), the company is building a new campus where it will design new hardware. And to make sure that it is completely self sufficient, Facebook is working on making its own Android replacement; the social media giant has named Mark Lucovsky as General Manager of Operating Systems; Lucovsky was part of the team that developed Windows NT for Microsoft. Facebook also wants to design its own chips and create a new virtual assistant. Currently, its Portal smart display uses Amazon's Alexa to handle complex tasks thrown at it by users.

While Facebook will continue to offer Android-based apps, the problem is simply a matter of trust. Ironically, the company that allowed 87 million user profiles to be used without permission (resulting in a violation of a signed FTC consent decree and a $5 billion fine) says that it doesn't trust that other tech companies like Google will work with it. Facebook’s VP of hardware, Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth said, "We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves."


Facebook is also concerned that if it has any issues with Google, it could lead to product delays and other issues. Facebook is said to be is extremely concerned about the augmented reality glasses that it is developing. And by using its own hardware and software in a range of products, Facebook could make it difficult for the government to force it to spinoff some of its acquisitions. For example, if Facebook decides to use the Instagram name on its AR glasses as rumored, it could be harder to request that Instagram be spun off as an independent outfit if it is using Facebook's parts in such a device.

Facebook hasn't proven yet that it can produce a smash hit tech device. Besides the Portal smart display, sales of its Oculus VR headsets are not exactly soaring. Still, the company is taking its self-sufficiency seriously as seen by discussions it reportedly held to acquire Cirrus Logic. The latter makes digital signal audio chips (DSP) for Apple and has a market cap close to $4.7 billion. And that is the problem with Facebook. The firm has billions of dollars available for it to spend on its most devious plans. Consider that the company has a brain-scanning system that uses optical scanning to figure out what words someone is thinking of and turn it into text. And Facebook has been shrinking the size of this down to that of a handheld device and hopes to eventually include it on smartphones.

But hasn't that been Facebook's goal all along? The social media company wants to know exactly what you're thinking at all times and profit from this knowledge.

domfonusr
Reply

1. domfonusr

Posts: 1096; Member since: Jan 17, 2014

When it comes to mobile OS competitors, I'll say for Facebook exactly the same thing I said for Huawei: the more the merrier. There needs to be more competition in the space than just iOS versus Android... I would like to see what Harmony OS becomes, and the same goes for Facebook's potential mobile OS. I really wish that Windows Phone and/or BlackBerry 10 had taken off, and gotten the support they needed, but there is no time machine to go back and bring them into the future, so I'll take whatever I can get in the here-and-now.

posted on 44 min ago

Crispin_Gatieza
Reply

2. Crispin_Gatieza

Posts: 3171; Member since: Jan 23, 2014

Hey Zuckerberg, call Satya Nadella in Redmond, Washington. He's got a fully developed mobile OS that he'll be glad to sell you sometime next month when they take it off life support.

posted on 37 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

3. MsPooks

Posts: 265; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

No way in Hades I'd trust Facebook any more than Google, but I'm with domfonusr: the more, the merrier. Frankly, I'd be happy if Huawei could guarantee no more Google on their phones. It would be nice to see Samsung really get behind Tizen as well.

posted on 32 min ago

PhoneCritic
Reply

4. PhoneCritic

Posts: 1376; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

not going to happen because of market forces we have all seen this play out before in almost every new industry from oil to automobiles, health care, Movie studios, computers and mobile etc. There are always a bevy of companies that start out and then it whittles down to either the big 4 or three. Hence Verizon, T-mobile, Sprint- Ford, GM and Chrysler, McDonald, Burger king, Wendy's, Kentucky, Chik filets, PoPye, Domino's, Little Ceasers, Pa Pa Johns Samsung, Apple Ios, Android etc.. the list goes on it always comes down to four, three or some times just two. We humans like choices but not too many we want it to be manageable and it is always a thing of this side or that side this tribe or that tribe. So I don't see FB being able to bring out something that can catch at this point because we all have narrowed it down to Ios And Android.

posted on 7 min ago

