How to mute Facebook video autoplay, or disable autoplay entirely
There is a way to set the videos to play with muted sound by default. Or to not play automatically at all. Interested? Here’s how to do it
How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on iPhone
- Go into the Menu tab on the bottom right
- Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy
- From the drop-down, choose Settings
- In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Videos and photos
- You can find your autoplay settings here. Set them to taste
How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on Android
- Tap the sandwich menu in the top right
- Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy
- From the drop-down, choose Settings
- In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Media and Contacts
- To mute videos, turn off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound”
- For more options, choose the Autoplay sub-menu
- Here, you can disable autoplay entirely