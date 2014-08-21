How to mute Facebook video autoplay, or disable autoplay entirely

How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on iPhone

Go into the Menu tab on the bottom right

Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy

From the drop-down, choose Settings





In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Videos and photos

You can find your autoplay settings here. Set them to taste





How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on Android

Tap the sandwich menu in the top right

Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy

From the drop-down, choose Settings





In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Media and Contacts

To mute videos, turn off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound”

For more options, choose the Autoplay sub-menu

Here, you can disable autoplay entirely













Facebook video (Facebook Watch) has been launched about 4 years ago and — since then — Facebook really, really wants to watch those clips. They are very often nested between friend posts on your home feed and they will often blare out in full sound while you are innocently scrolling through.There is a way to set the videos to play with muted sound by default. Or to not play automatically at all. Interested? Here’s how to do it