Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android How-to

How to mute Facebook video autoplay, or disable autoplay entirely

Preslav Kateliev
By Preslav Kateliev
Apr 06, 2021, 9:04 AM
How to mute Facebook video autoplay, or disable autoplay entirely
Facebook video (Facebook Watch) has been launched about 4 years ago and — since then — Facebook really, really wants to watch those clips. They are very often nested between friend posts on your home feed and they will often blare out in full sound while you are innocently scrolling through.

There is a way to set the videos to play with muted sound by default. Or to not play automatically at all. Interested? Here’s how to do it

How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on iPhone


  • Go into the Menu tab on the bottom right
  • Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy
  • From the drop-down, choose Settings

  • In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Videos and photos
  • You can find your autoplay settings here. Set them to taste

How to mute or disable Facebook video autoplay on Android


  • Tap the sandwich menu in the top right
  • Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy
  • From the drop-down, choose Settings

  • In the menu that opens, scroll down and look for Media and Contacts
  • To mute videos, turn off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound”
  • For more options, choose the Autoplay sub-menu
  • Here, you can disable autoplay entirely



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless