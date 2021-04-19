Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Facebook brings a bunch of social audio features to mobile

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2021, 8:25 PM
Facebook brings a bunch of social audio features to mobile
The world's biggest social network, Facebook, announced plans to implement a handful of so-called “social audio experiences” to its mobile apps. For its hardcore fans, the giant intends to build a set of new audio creation tools, which will allow them to put music in the background of their stories.

Thanks to the audio creation tools, Facebook users will be able to mix audio tracks, add various sound and voice effects, as well as filters, to make their stories unique. Even though Facebook does own a sizeable collection of tracks that can be used just for that, it's not fun to have the same song as background for thousands of stories. Adding effects and mixing audio tracks can make your story unique, especially if you have a little bit of musical talent.

The same audio creation tools will allow Facebook users to make Soundbites, which are short audio clips meant to capture anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, poems, and other similar things. Facebook announced that it will begin to test Soundbites over the next few months with a small number of creators.

Another important part of the announcement involves podcasts. Facebook revealed it has decided that it's finally time to allow its users to listen to their favorite podcasts without having to leave the app. According to Facebook, its users will be able to listen to podcasts directly on the Facebook app within the next few months.

Last but not least, Facebook will start testing Live Audio Rooms and hope to be able to make it available to everyone by the summer. Initially, the new feature will be available to public figures so they can host conversations with other public figures, experts, and fans. Live Audio Rooms will also be released on Messenger this summer.

