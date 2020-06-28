iOS Android Apps

Facebook testing Dark mode for its mobile apps

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 28, 2020, 7:44 PM
What do you do when your social-media site is under attack because of your policies that allow offensive posts and posts filled with hatred to ferment until they blow up? Why you start pushing out Dark mode for the mobile version of your site. Of course, we are talking about Facebook. The social-media giant has lost a lot of high-rollers from its advertising roster over the last week including Verizon. The nation's largest carrier spent nearly $1.9 million on Facebook and Instagram ads from May 22nd to June 20th. As more and more big-name advertisers pulled out, Facebook's stock cratered leaving co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg some $7 billion poorer on Friday alone.

But we digress. SocialMediaToday has been told by Facebook that it has started rolling out Dark mode for "a small percentage of users globally right now." Dark Mode inverts the typical black text on a white background to black text on a white background. This prevents users from having the white-hot background irritate their eyes at night or in a dark room. On phones using an AMOLED display, it can save battery life since OLED panels create the color black by turning off pixels in the appropriate area. Pixels that are turned off do not draw on the phone's battery.


There have been rumors for years about a Dark mode for Facebook and occasionally Facebook has tested such a feature. The most recent story we wrote about it was posted three weeks ago. Meanwhile, Dark mode has surfaced on Facebook Messenger, Facebook Lite, WhatsApp, and Instagram. It is also offered to users of the desktop (web) version of the site.

A Facebook user who shared an image of Facebook in Dark mode on Twitter was apparently using the first developer beta of iOS 14. To see if you have Dark mode on your Facebook app, go to settings and if a Dark mode button appears, congratulations. You have Dark mode for Facebook. Unfortunately, we did not get Dark mode yet on our iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 13.5.1 and our Pixel 2 XL running Android 11 beta 1. Unless Facebook really does broaden the distribution of this update, it will turn out to be another disappointment for those Dark mode fans who want the UI for their Facebook app.


