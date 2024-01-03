Facebook rolls out “Link History” feature on mobile, here’s what it does (Messenger chats are excluded)
There’s a new feature on Facebook mobile that Meta is rolling out – Link History – and you may not see it on your handset right now, but at a point, you certainly will.
This feature is being introduced globally over time and may not be available in your location. Link history is available on the Facebook app for Android and iPhone.
As The Verge summarizes, if you toggle link history to be on, Meta will be able to show you a list of links you’ve tapped and viewed in the in-app browser over the past 30 days.
Gizmodo’s report goes into much more detail and states that Link History is turned on by default, and the data is used for targeted ads. Lawmakers across the world are forging new strict tech regulations by the day and Meta is searching for new ways ‘to preserve its data harvesting empire’.
Meta Help Center’s information page says – no, they are not: “Links visited in chats on Messenger are not saved to link history”.
You can choose to turn link history on or off at any time. When link history is on, any links you’ve tapped inside of Facebook and visited in Facebook’s Mobile Browser will be saved here for 30 days.
“Keep in mind that when link history is on, we may use link history information from Facebook’s Mobile Browser to improve your ads across Meta technologies. Learn more about how we use information in our Privacy Policy”, reads another message on the page.
Here’s how to turn Link History on or off per Meta’s steps:
Note: When you turn Link History off, we will immediately clear your link history, and you will no longer be able to see any links you’ve visited. Additionally, we won't save your link history or use it to improve your ads across Meta technologies. When you turn Link History off, it may take Meta up to 90 days to complete the deletion process.
This feature is being introduced globally over time and may not be available in your location. Link history is available on the Facebook app for Android and iPhone.
That’s what the Meta Help Center’s information page says. Also, it states that this Link History can be turned off or on.
As The Verge summarizes, if you toggle link history to be on, Meta will be able to show you a list of links you’ve tapped and viewed in the in-app browser over the past 30 days.
Gizmodo’s report goes into much more detail and states that Link History is turned on by default, and the data is used for targeted ads. Lawmakers across the world are forging new strict tech regulations by the day and Meta is searching for new ways ‘to preserve its data harvesting empire’.
With the Link History feature you’ll “never lose a link again,” Facebook says in a pop-up encouraging users to consent to the new tracking method. The company mentions that “When you allow link history, we may use your information to improve your ads across Meta technologies”.
Are Messenger chats affected?
Meta Help Center’s information page says – no, they are not: “Links visited in chats on Messenger are not saved to link history”.
You can choose to turn link history on or off at any time. When link history is on, any links you’ve tapped inside of Facebook and visited in Facebook’s Mobile Browser will be saved here for 30 days.
“Keep in mind that when link history is on, we may use link history information from Facebook’s Mobile Browser to improve your ads across Meta technologies. Learn more about how we use information in our Privacy Policy”, reads another message on the page.
Here’s how to turn Link History on or off per Meta’s steps:
- Tap any link inside the Facebook app to open Facebook’s Mobile Browser.
- Tap the 3-dot icon in the bottom right, then tap Go to Settings.
- To turn link history on, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Allow to confirm.
- To turn link history off, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Don’t allow to confirm.
Note: When you turn Link History off, we will immediately clear your link history, and you will no longer be able to see any links you’ve visited. Additionally, we won't save your link history or use it to improve your ads across Meta technologies. When you turn Link History off, it may take Meta up to 90 days to complete the deletion process.
Things that are NOT allowed: