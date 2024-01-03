Facebook rolls out “Link History” feature on mobile, here’s what it does (Messenger chats are excluded)

This feature is being introduced globally over time and may not be available in your location. Link history is available on the Facebook app for Android and iPhone.

Here’s how to turn Link History on or off per Meta’s steps:

Tap any link inside the Facebook app to open Facebook’s Mobile Browser. Tap the 3-dot icon in the bottom right, then tap Go to Settings. To turn link history on, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Allow to confirm. To turn link history off, tap the toggle next to Allow link history, then tap Don’t allow to confirm.

Note: When you turn Link History off, we will immediately clear your link history, and you will no longer be able to see any links you’ve visited. Additionally, we won't save your link history or use it to improve your ads across Meta technologies. When you turn Link History off, it may take Meta up to 90 days to complete the deletion process.