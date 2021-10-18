Facebook responds after report accuses it of not fighting hate speech well enough

Facebook responds after report accuses it of not fighting hate speech well enough1
Hate speech prevalence reportedly dropped by 50%, claims Facebook
Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen wrote in a blog post that the prevalence of hate speech on the social media platform has dropped by almost 50% over the past three years. He additionally claimed that the statement the technology that Facebook uses to fight hate speech is inadequate is false. According to his blog post, the accusation that Facebook is deliberately misrepresenting its progress on the matter is also false.
Additionally, according to the report, the social media giant has made other adjustments to reduce the number of such complaints, so this would create the appearance Facebook's AI systems have been more successful in enforcing the rules than what was the reality.
According to the post, Facebook employees found that AI systems were removing posts that generated between 3 and 5% of the views on hate speech the social platform had, and less than 1% of all content that was violating the rules against violence and incitement. This report basically means Facebook's AI, according to the employees that worked on the matter over at the social media company, was not removing as many guidelines-violating posts as needed.
However, Facebook's VP of integrity Rosen stated that focusing on content removals alone was the "wrong way" to look at the fight against hate speech. He stated in the blog post that removing the content is just one method Facebook uses to fight it, and he added that they need to be certain something is hate speech before it gets removed.
According to him, the prevalence of hate speech content on Facebook is now about 0.05% of all the viewed content.
On the other hand, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show some significant pieces of content that had evaded Facebook's detection, such as car crashes with graphic injuries, and violent threats to minority groups.
These reports come after ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testified before Congress that Facebook was aware of the negative impact it and Instagram are causing to teens and was not doing enough to solve the issue.