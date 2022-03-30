Facebook Messenger update brings fun message shortcuts to spice up your group chat

New update brings Slack-like shortcuts to Facebook Messenger





So far, there are two shortcuts that should now be available on your iOS or Android phones, and they are the following: @everyone, which is aimed at attracting the attention of all your friends in a group chat, and /silent. Both features are aiming to bring your group chat experience to the next level.







Meta underlines that /silent is basically for cases in which you don't want to immediately disturb your friends with your message (yeah, let's say it is late at night but you still want to share your message without necessarily anyone seeing it immediately. We've all had those late-night epiphanies, as Meta calls them.)







But that's not all: Meta plans to add even more shortcuts to Facebook Messenger

The first one is the /Pay shortcut, and it will be arriving soon, but only for users in the United States. Pretty much, this will make it easier for you to send and receive money in Messenger chats. Using the /pay shortcut will allow you to send or request money without any fees in a secure manner. The shortcut could also be used for those of you who decide not to use apps like Paypal or Venmo.





iOS users will be getting an exclusive shortcut to Facebook Messenger as well. It is the /gif shortcut and will make it easier to find a GIF for your chat.



But that's not all for iOS users. If you're on an iPhone and use FB Messenger, you will also soon get /shrug and /tableflip - with those two fun shortcuts, you will no longer need to type out or copy and paste the two emojis (they are more like emoticons from the old days). The shrug is this one: “¯\_(ツ)_/¯”, while the table flip is this one: “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻”.









Facebook Messenger recently got a few other useful features

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up