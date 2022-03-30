 Facebook Messenger update brings fun message shortcuts to spice up your group chat - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Facebook Messenger update brings fun message shortcuts to spice up your group chat

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Facebook Messenger update brings fun message shortcuts to spice up your group chat
Okay, the intense competition between instant messaging apps has been ongoing for quite some time, and many companies are adding loads of new features to attract users to their apps. Now, 9to5Mac reports that Meta doesn't want to stay behind the competition with the Facebook Messenger app, and now, the company is adding new shortcuts to its chat app with a new update.

New update brings Slack-like shortcuts to Facebook Messenger


In a new post, Meta announces that Facebook Messenger will now be introducing shortcuts, something quite similar to the work-related app Slack. Pretty much, this update brings more fun and efficiency to your chat messages on the app.

So far, there are two shortcuts that should now be available on your iOS or Android phones, and they are the following: @everyone, which is aimed at attracting the attention of all your friends in a group chat, and /silent. Both features are aiming to bring your group chat experience to the next level.


Okay now, the @ tag isn't new in Facebook Messenger. It is used to reference a specific person and tag them in a group chat environment, so they can address your text. But now, you can just tag everyone with the new @everyone shortcut. On the other hand, the /silent shortcut allows you to message someone without sending a notification.

Meta underlines that /silent is basically for cases in which you don't want to immediately disturb your friends with your message (yeah, let's say it is late at night but you still want to share your message without necessarily anyone seeing it immediately. We've all had those late-night epiphanies, as Meta calls them.)

But that's not all: Meta plans to add even more shortcuts to Facebook Messenger


The company has also announced a few other shortcuts that are not yet available but will be coming soon. Let's check what they are.

The first one is the /Pay shortcut, and it will be arriving soon, but only for users in the United States. Pretty much, this will make it easier for you to send and receive money in Messenger chats. Using the /pay shortcut will allow you to send or request money without any fees in a secure manner. The shortcut could also be used for those of you who decide not to use apps like Paypal or Venmo.


iOS users will be getting an exclusive shortcut to Facebook Messenger as well. It is the /gif shortcut and will make it easier to find a GIF for your chat.
But that's not all for iOS users. If you're on an iPhone and use FB Messenger, you will also soon get /shrug and /tableflip - with those two fun shortcuts, you will no longer need to type out or copy and paste the two emojis (they are more like emoticons from the old days). The shrug is this one: “¯\_(ツ)_/¯”, while the table flip is this one: “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻”.


The post also states that even more shortcuts will be coming later this year, but doesn't specify which ones and the timeframe of their release as of now.

Facebook Messenger recently got a few other useful features


Recently, we reported on another announcement by Meta for Facebook Messenger. The app now increased the duration of voice messages to the long 30 minutes (quite the big change compared to the previous 1-minute duration). Another fun feature that the app recently got is Vanish Mode, which is quite self-explanatory: a message will be immediately erased once it has been read.

In the US, there is also a new Split Payments option, which helps you distribute a payment among every person in the group chat.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Spotify testing new visuals and TikTok-like carousel for podcast discovery
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Spotify testing new visuals and TikTok-like carousel for podcast discovery
Apple may check whether your iPhone was stolen or lost before it accepts it for repairs
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple may check whether your iPhone was stolen or lost before it accepts it for repairs
Google releases version 100 of the Chrome Browser with new icon included
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google releases version 100 of the Chrome Browser with new icon included
Judge signs restraining order; Tim Cook's alleged stalker must stay 200 yards away
by Alan Friedman,  0
Judge signs restraining order; Tim Cook's alleged stalker must stay 200 yards away
Apple's new iOS 15 privacy features have advertisers on edge
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple's new iOS 15 privacy features have advertisers on edge
YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless