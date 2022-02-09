 Facebook Messenger gets a Split Payment option as well as controls for voice message recordings - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Facebook Messenger gets a Split Payment option as well as controls for voice message recordings

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Meta is introducing a few new changes to the Facebook Messenger app. In a blog post, Meta announced that it is increasing the duration of voice messages to 30 minutes, compared to the previous 1-minute duration, and that Vanish Mode, the feature that allows you to send messages that are immediately erased once they are read, should be available everywhere now.

Meta also introduces two new features to the Messenger app: Split Payments option, which currently would be only available in the US, and voice message recording controls.

What is the Split Payments feature, and how to use it?


Split Payments enables you to distribute the payment amount among every person in the group, or as Meta said, "split your bill evenly." The new feature is available on iOS and Android, but only in the US.

If you are in the US and want to use the new Split Payments feature, go to a group chat and tap the + icon. Then choose the payments tab and tap the "Get started" button. After that, select the payment amount, enter a personalized message, then confirm and submit the payment request.

Also, according to Meta, if some of your friends in the group don't have Split Payments set up, they may quickly add their payment information in order to send and receive money.

Controls for the voice message recordings


Meta introduces the ability to pause, preview, delete or continue recording a voice message before you send it to your friend. Previously, you could only record an audio message and send it without the ability to preview it.

As we can see from the snapshot below, the controls for the recording will appear as a soundbar illustration on which you can slide your finger in order to hear your recording. The "Pause" and "Resume recording" controls are located on the left and right sides of the soundbar, respectively, and the "Delete" and "Send" buttons are beneath the soundbar illustration.

