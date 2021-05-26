$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps

No more pressure: Facebook, Instagram users now have option to hide like counts from posts

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 26, 2021, 10:53 AM
No more pressure: Facebook, Instagram users now have option to hide like counts from posts
Many mental health experts have concluded that the like button found on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram creates anxiety for those who subscribe to such services. Today, after a period of testing the effects of hiding like counts on Instagram, Facebook has announced that it will give users of both sites the ability to opt-in to this feature. During the testing stage, experts and users concluded that not seeing like counts helped take pressure off of some subscribers but it also annoyed others.

Subscribers who like to see like counts say that it gives them a sense of what is popular and trending while others take low like counts as a personal affront. Facebook says that this is why it is giving users the ability to decide for themselves whether to hide like counts or show them. Starting today, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to hide like counts on all posts in their feeds although it will take weeks for the update to come to all Facebook and Instagram users.

Like counts can also be hidden from the subscriber's own posts which will block others from seeing this information. Facebook says that with likes removed from your posts, "you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get." To hide likes in your Instagram feed, go to the new Posts option in Settings and tap on Hide Like Count.

Facebook users will head to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Reaction Counts > Reaction Preferences. There will be two choices to toggle on; one hides the like counts on others' posts while the second option will hide the like count on the subscriber's own posts.

Not only can you hide likes before disseminating a post, you can also decide to turn on and off the Hide Like Count setting at your desire. Facebook says, "People want more flexibility, so we thought it would be important to give people the option."  Facebook isn't stopping with like counts and says, "We’re also funding more external research about people’s experiences on Instagram, and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community. We’re currently requesting research proposals from global academics and non-profits."

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New Zoom update adds support for iPad Pro Center Stage video call feature
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New Zoom update adds support for iPad Pro Center Stage video call feature
Some of the best Apple iPhone 11 family deals are back, and they're better than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Some of the best Apple iPhone 11 family deals are back, and they're better than ever before
Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion, paving the way for James Bond on Prime Video
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion, paving the way for James Bond on Prime Video
Boost Mobile launches an almost ridiculously affordable Android 11 phone with 'all-day' battery
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Boost Mobile launches an almost ridiculously affordable Android 11 phone with 'all-day' battery
Production of the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip has reportedly started
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Production of the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip has reportedly started
No other company will purchase as many OLED display panels as Apple in 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
No other company will purchase as many OLED display panels as Apple in 2021

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
Popular stories
Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost
Popular stories
The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro display issues explained: What's "blooming" and is there a fix

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless