You will soon be able to access Facebook Shops from WhatsApp for easier online shopping

You will soon be able to access Facebook Shops from WhatsApp for easier online shopping0
With online shopping really gaining traction and popularity in recent years, and especially since last year, social media platforms have started to give customers more options to shop. Facebook, for instance, has its own Facebook Shops interface, and now, it’s expanding to WhatsApp.
TechRadar reports that now, Facebook Shops, a feature providing small business owners with the possibility to sell their products on Facebook-owned platforms, is soon going to expand to WhatsApp.
The Shop of a business is basically accessible from the business's Facebook page or its Instagram profile. Additionally, products are automatically identified and tagged in the feed, so users can easily find them and purchase something they like. Facebook Shops was launched in 2020, and, as of now, it has over 300 million monthly visitors, and 1.2 million monthly active Shops.
The possibility to have Shops in WhatsApp will allow users to chat with businesses before making a purchase. Additionally, Facebook will introduce better ways to discover Shops on Instagram using ad solutions and visual discoveries for products.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in a Live Chat Audio room, and later the details were announced in a post, that the company will be making it easier for users to discover and buy products from Shops. He stated that for select countries, businesses are soon going to get the option to showcase their Shop in WhatsApp, but he didn’t state an official date for the rollout.
