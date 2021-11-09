Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations

EU Officials to accelerate regulations against social media thanks to the leaked Facebook internal documentation

This bill is currently only a draft. It will require large tech platforms to actively monitor and eliminate risks from content that is illegal and published on their platforms. If the social media companies fail to do so, hefty fines would be imposed on them by the European Union.



Thierry Breton, the EU's digital commissioner, stated that the social media situation that is ongoing right now resembles a "digital Wild West", and he added that the EU must quickly pass the legislation, and try to do that in the first half of 2022. He added that speed is crucial.







