Android Software updates Google

Google reportedly testing how the Pixel 6 Pro battery would be impacted by a Face Unlock update

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google reportedly testing how the Pixel 6 Pro battery would be impacted by a Face Unlock update
While some Pixel 6 series users have seen an improvement in the performance of the optical under-display fingerprint scanner used on the phones, we wonder how hard some Google executives are kicking themselves in the butt over the decisions that they signed off on. Sure, the price of the handsets might have been higher had Google decided to use an ultrasonic scanner instead, but all of the negative publicity surrounding the optical reader would never have been disseminated.

But Google can't go back in time to fix this issue. Or can it? Outside of creating an app that can do the impossible, Google might be able to push out an update to activate a facial recognition system for the Pixel 6 Pro. You might remember that code discovered in the Settings app on one of the beta versions of Android 12L (developed for larger screen devices) gives users of the larger Pixel 6 model the option of unlocking the device via a fingerprint or by using their face.

Face Unlock is still a possibility for the Pixel 6 Pro but with a major caveat


A tweet by @mile_freak07 (via XDA) says that the developer had been going through the latest 1.1 beta for the Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release and found a change in a file indicating that Google is still working on Face Unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro. Earlier speculation had Google including Face Unlock in an upcoming Quarterly Feature Drop and that Face Unlock had a codename of Tuscany.

The Face Unlock feature was the only biometric option for unlocking the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL since neither model was equipped with a fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 4 series was the only model in the history of the Pixel to be configured in this fashion.

Reportedly, Google is also working on a way to lessen the impact of Face Unlock on the 5003mAh battery that powers the Pixel 6 Pro. We would assume that if Google is unable to figure out a way to issue a software update that would bring Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro, at the very least Google will include it with this year's Pixel 7 series. That's hardly brings any solace to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users unhappy with the lines' under-display fingerprint scanner but could help Google sell the Pixel 7 series later in 2022.

Still, the next Quarterly Feature Drop should arrive on June 6th (whether it will be released for the Pixel 6 line at that time is unknown) and it could truly change the narrative of the Pixel 6 Pro if Google pushes out Face Unlock among the new features that will be included in the update.

It is important to note that the version of Face Unlock that would be made available through a Quarterly Feature Drop would probably be just 2D which means that it would not offer the security that is inherent with 3D mapping. Google doesn't allow 2D facial recognition platforms to verify identity for online payments since such a system can be easily fooled by a photo of the phone's user.

As long as the Pixel 6 Pro user realizes that there are limitations to 2D face recognition and doesn't mind giving up some security just for the ease of unlocking his phone by shoving his face in front of the camera, the idea of adding Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro might fly.

Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 series was secure and could verify transactions


Just in case you were wondering, the Face Unlock system on the Pixel 4 line did use 3D mapping which has 100 more data points than 2D. To understand the difference, close your eyes and run the palm of one hand down your face. You can feel your nose jut, the size of your lips, the roundness of your chin, and more.

3D mapping will take all of these curves and spaces into considering. Now, put your hand palm side down on a flat table and move down. You can't feel any features because everything is flat. That is what 2D imaging has to work with and explains why it can't be used for secure verification of payments and other transactions.

3D mapping requires special hardware that was not included with the Pixel 6 series which is why, if Google does add Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 Pro, its use will be limited to unlocking the phone and not securely at that.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless