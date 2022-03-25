 Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only
A couple of weeks ago, Google released Android 12 QPR3 beta 1. This was a beta version of the Quarterly Platform Release previewing the next Pixel Feature Drop due out June 6th. According to Google's official Android Beta Program on Reddit, this beta created some problems of its own on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro including rapid battery drain and poor call quality. Google fixed the problems yesterday by releasing Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1.

The build number of this minor update is S3B1.220218.006 and the security patch remains set on March 2022. The changelist for the beta as reported by Google is as follows:

  • Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain.
  • Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we’re still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we’re planning additional improvements for future beta releases.
The update also introduced a new version of Google Play services taking it from 21.48.15 to 22.06.18. The new version of the beta is for the Pixel 6 series only. The remaining Pixel models eligible to be updated such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a5G, and the Pixel 5 will not get beta 1.1. Instead, they will stay on Beta 1 until the next major beta build is released.

The Pixel 6 Pro includes all the features you could want

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Expired

Google Pixel 6 Pro

256GB, trade-in offer, $1000 off if you switch

$700 off (70%) Trade-in
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

128GB, trade-in

$700 off (74%) Trade-in
$239 99
$939 99
Buy at AT&T

Google Pixel 6 Pro

256GB, w/ Galaxy S21+ trade-in

Trade-in Gift
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you're running Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 on your Pixel 6 series phone, you will receive an OTA update featuring beta 1.1. If you want to join the Android 13 beta program, tap or click on this link and press on the banner that reads "View your eligible devices." Click on the box underneath the image of your Pixel model that says "Opt-in," and within 24 hours you will receive an OTA update that will put you on the QPR Beta track.

As we told you earlier today, Google said that it will assure Pixel users that all beta eligible Pixel models receive each stable version disseminated to the public so that beta testers can put themselves back on the stable software track without having to wipe their data.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless