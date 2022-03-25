Google releases Android 12 QPR3 beta 1.1 for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only

The build number of this minor update is S3B1.220218.006 and the security patch remains set on March 2022. The changelist for the beta as reported by Google is as follows:

Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain.

Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we’re still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we’re planning additional improvements for future beta releases.

The update also introduced a new version of Google Play services taking it from 21.48.15 to 22.06.18. The new version of the beta is for the Pixel 6 series only. The remaining Pixel models eligible to be updated such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a5G, and the Pixel 5 will not get beta 1.1. Instead, they will stay on Beta 1 until the next major beta build is released.

If you're running Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 on your Pixel 6 series phone, you will receive an OTA update featuring beta 1.1. If you want to join the Android 13 beta program, tap or click on this link and press on the banner that reads "View your eligible devices." Click on the box underneath the image of your Pixel model that says "Opt-in," and within 24 hours you will receive an OTA update that will put you on the QPR Beta track.





As we told you earlier today, Google said that it will assure Pixel users that all beta eligible Pixel models receive each stable version disseminated to the public so that beta testers can put themselves back on the stable software track without having to wipe their data.

