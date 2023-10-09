Top phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google compete in drop test (VIDEO)

How did the four high-end phones fare when left submerged in clear water for 30 minutes?







All five phones passed a dunk test which means that they still worked after spending 30 minutes submerged in clear water. The other tests included a six-foot face first drop onto a sidewalk. Theandboth suffered cracked screens after the first test and were unusable. A similar drop to the phones' back panel also resulted in shattered glass after the first drop.





While the Galaxy S23 Ultra was still functioning after the rear panel fall, it was only safe to use when in a case that covered the back panel. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was functional except for the Main camera and Ultra-wide camera which were shattered. Similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra , the iPhone 15 Pro Max required a rear case to cover the damage before it could be held safely.







The internal tablet-sized displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold both survived a six-foot fall onto the sidewalk suffering only minor damage to the frame. Allstate said that "this could be in part due to the raised lip around the interior edge of both Fold main screens." Both displays were functioning normally and were usable. The external displays, however, both shattered on the first drop from the same height and were not usable.





Even though the internal displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold were still usable after the drop on the external screens, they were not safe to use if the external screen was in contact with the user's skin.

Allstate says that all smartphone users should have their phone protected by a case and a screen protector







Allstate notes that 93 million Americans have damaged a smartphone in the last 12 months. That's a lot of people, so don't be embarrassed if you're part of that group. While 47% of Americans believe that smartphone repairs cost $150 or less, the average repair and replacement cost is $209. For premium phones like the ones tested by Allstate, that figure is higher. Despite the costs, 27% of those who broke the screen on their phone had it repaired in just one day. Why the rush? 45% say that they spend five or more hours on their phones daily and they don;t want to go into smartphone withdrawal.







Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and global creative director at Allstate Protection Plans, said, "Even though the most advanced smartphones today are made with space age materials like titanium, Armor Aluminum, and Ceramic Shield screens, they’re still susceptible to damage when dropped on a concrete sidewalk. That’s especially troubling considering that our most recent survey shows that nearly half of Americans vastly underestimate the cost of smartphone repairs."



