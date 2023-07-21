Everyone will see Telegram Stories, but only Premium users get to post them

Telegram deals with higher expenses



If I pay, what do I get?

Back in June, Telegram’s Stories were promoted along 6 key points: Privacy, Compact UI, Flexibility, Captions, Dual Camera Support, Optional Ephemerality.



On the ‘Privacy’ topic, Telegram gives users flexibility by letting them choose who can see your stories: the options are ‘everyone’, ‘only your contacts (with exceptions)’, ‘a few selected contacts’, or ‘a list of Close Friends’. ‘Compact UI’ is about compactness and visual aesthetics, the feature was promised to be designed in such a way, as not to ‘take away valuable space’.



‘Flexibility’: Hide stories from the contacts you have no interest in. ‘Captions’ is pretty self explanatory, users can add more context (or links, or tags) by providing captions in the stories. ‘Dual Camera Support’ is an interesting feature: ‘We’re adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously’, Durov explained.



And finally, ‘Optional Ephemerality’: Users choose the lifespan of a story post: there are options for 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours – or ‘permanently display stories on your profile page, with individual privacy settings for each’, says Durov.