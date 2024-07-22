Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Eufy delays "Find my Device" Android Bluetooth trackers to late 2024

Eufy has announced a delay in the launch of its highly anticipated Bluetooth trackers compatible with Google's Find My Device network. Originally slated for a June release, the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card are now expected to hit the market in late 2024.

The delay was first noticed when Eufy made a quiet change to the original blog post announcing the trackers. The updated post now simply states that the devices will be available in late 2024, without providing any further details about the reason for the delay.

This news may disappoint Android users who were looking forward to Eufy's entry into the Bluetooth tracker market. Eufy had positioned its trackers as an alternative to Apple AirTags, which have gained popularity due to their robust network and UWB technology for precise location tracking.

Eufy delays &quot;Find my Device&quot; Android Bluetooth trackers to late 2024
Eufy updated its announcement to say that the Android trackers are currently scheduled for retail availability in late 2024

Despite the setback, Eufy seems committed to bringing its trackers to market eventually. The company has added the "SmartTrack for Android" moniker to the devices, distinguishing them from its existing iOS-compatible trackers. This suggests that Eufy is developing dedicated trackers for the Android ecosystem, potentially with features tailored to the platform.

However, the delay leaves consumers with limited options for Bluetooth trackers that leverage the enhanced capabilities of Google's Find My Device network. Currently, only a few trackers from Pebblebee and Chipolo are available. However, Motorola is expected to release its Moto Tag on August 2nd. The Moto Tag, which closely resembles the Apple AirTag, is rumored to offer impressive features, including UWB support.

It remains unclear why Eufy has decided to postpone the launch of its trackers. The company may have encountered production issues or perhaps decided to refine the features offered by the devices. Regardless of the reason, the delay is a missed opportunity for Eufy to capitalize on the growing demand for Bluetooth trackers in the Android market.
Johanna Romero
