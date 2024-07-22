Eufy updated its announcement to say that the Android trackers are currently scheduled for retail availability in late 2024





Despite the setback, Eufy seems committed to bringing its trackers to market eventually. The company has added the "SmartTrack for Android" moniker to the devices, distinguishing them from its existing iOS-compatible trackers. This suggests that Eufy is developing dedicated trackers for the Android ecosystem, potentially with features tailored to the platform.However, the delay leaves consumers with limited options for Bluetooth trackers that leverage the enhanced capabilities of Google's Find My Device network. Currently, only a few trackers from Pebblebee and Chipolo are available. However, Motorola is expected to release its Moto Tag on August 2nd. The Moto Tag, which closely resembles the Apple AirTag, is rumored to offer impressive features, including UWB support.It remains unclear why Eufy has decided to postpone the launch of its trackers. The company may have encountered production issues or perhaps decided to refine the features offered by the devices. Regardless of the reason, the delay is a missed opportunity for Eufy to capitalize on the growing demand for Bluetooth trackers in the Android market.