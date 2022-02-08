EU officials say they will be just fine without Facebook in response to Meta's alleged threat

European Union politicians not intimidated by Meta's warning it would have to shut down Facebook and Insta in Europe



On the other hand, this subtle warning seems to not have intimidated some of the European Parliament officials. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated that Europe could do just fine without the two large social media platforms, according to Bloomberg

These two comments were made in direct response to Meta's alleged thread. More specifically, Meta says that if the legislation gets official, the company won't be able to use existing agreements to shift data back to the United States and will likely be unable to offer "a number of our most significant products and services ... in Europe."





Meta has been having a hard time recently

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up