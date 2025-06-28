EU country asks Apple and Google to remove AI app from their app storefronts





For a brief period of time, DeepSeek became the number one free app in the U.S. App Store surpassing the previous leader, AI LLM app ChatGPT. However, it soon become known that answers were regulated by the Chinese government especially if the response to a query could make China and its government look bad. Additionally, DeepSeek's own privacy policy revealed that DeepSeek keeps user's personal data, including user prompts and uploaded files, on servers in China. The country's intelligence laws allow the government to access these files.





Should Apple and Google pull DeepSeek app in Germany? Yes, the company has mishandled personal data. Yes, China is using AI to improve its military. Yes. Germany’s top data protection regulator requested it No. China is doing the same thing other countries do. Yes, the company has mishandled personal data. 22.22% Yes, China is using AI to improve its military. 33.33% Yes. Germany’s top data protection regulator requested it 0% No. China is doing the same thing other countries do. 44.44%







Today, Germany's top data protection regulator demanded that Apple and Google remove the DeepSeek app from the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Meike Kamp, Germany's data protection commissioner, said that she made the request to Apple and Google because DeepSeek transfers users' personal data to China illegally.

-Meike Kamp, Germany's data protection commissioner





Italy and South Korea have already had the DeepSeek app removed from local app stores and in the Netherlands the app has been removed from government devices. But what happens next in Germany? Apple and Google will review the request from Kamp's team and decide whether they should remove the app from the German App Store or Play Store. Kamp's office did not give Apple or Google a specific deadline as to when the two tech firms have to reach a decision about the DeepSeek app.









Also concerning to U.S. and European lawmakers is an exclusive report from Reuters that says China's military and intelligence operations are being aided by DeepSeek. Commissioner Kamp first gave DeepSeek the opportunity in May to meet the requirements for non-EU data transfers or voluntarily withdraw its app. DeepSeek did not comply with the request.







In the U.S., lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would prevent U.S. executive agencies from using any AI models developed in China. These AI models would include DeepSeek. Right now, those in the U.S. can still install DeepSeek from the App Store for iOS or the Play Store for Android."