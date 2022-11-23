Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Ericsson, a 5G equipment supplier, starts a multi-million-pound 6G research in the UK

Currently, the latest-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks is 5G. Thanks to it, we have download speeds that were never possible before. However, in the near future, 5G will become a thing of the past and will give way to 6G.

As part of a multi-million-pound investment focused on 6G research, Ericsson — a Swedish company that supplies 5G equipment to all major British mobile networks — has decided to establish a new research unit in the UK in order to enhance the country's future wireless connectivity capabilities.

As the company stated in its announcement, over the next 10 years, it will invest tens of millions of pounds into that research, which includes areas like network resilience and security, artificial intelligence, cognitive networks, and energy efficiency. All of this is considered to be vital components of the world's future digital infrastructure.

As part of the program, 20 dedicated researchers will work alongside PhD students, leading academics, communications service providers, and industry partners. The predictions are that 6G will become available in the 2030s.

