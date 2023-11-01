Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Epic vs Google lawsuit: court date is now set for November 6

Google
Epic vs Google lawsuit: court date is now set for November 6
Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite) had a big lawsuit saga with Apple in the past couple of years, but the game company has not stopped here. It's also taken on Google together with Match Group, and the lawsuit now has a court date, reports Engadget.

Epic Games and Match Group vs Google lawsuit: court date set for November 6th


The lawsuit is focused on unfair fees and requirements for in-app purchases, just like Epic's previous lawsuit against Apple. Epic Games and Match Group are now accusing the Mountain View tech giant of abusing its control of Android app distribution.

This lawsuit comes alongside another similar one from 39 attorneys general, and there's also a customer class action lawsuit demanding $4.7 billion in damages.

Epic first sued Google back in 2020, a similar scenario to Apple's case, after Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store (just like Apple did). On the other hand, Match Group (which is an online dating service company) sued Google last year because of the "exorbitant" store fee. The two companies consolidated their case and last fall, they expanded their allegations.

They now allege Google is also paying major developers hundreds of dollars to keep their apps in the Play Store.

Google denies abusing its power. The Mountain View company argues that fees are necessary so that the Play Store is maintained and gets invested in. Google has also underlined that developers aren't forbidden from launching third-party stores, and it believes the Play Store competes fairly.

As with any trial of this magnitude, it may take a long time before a final decision is reached. We'll keep you posted!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless