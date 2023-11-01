Epic vs Google lawsuit: court date is now set for November 6
Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite) had a big lawsuit saga with Apple in the past couple of years, but the game company has not stopped here. It's also taken on Google together with Match Group, and the lawsuit now has a court date, reports Engadget.
The lawsuit is focused on unfair fees and requirements for in-app purchases, just like Epic's previous lawsuit against Apple. Epic Games and Match Group are now accusing the Mountain View tech giant of abusing its control of Android app distribution.
Epic first sued Google back in 2020, a similar scenario to Apple's case, after Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store (just like Apple did). On the other hand, Match Group (which is an online dating service company) sued Google last year because of the "exorbitant" store fee. The two companies consolidated their case and last fall, they expanded their allegations.
Google denies abusing its power. The Mountain View company argues that fees are necessary so that the Play Store is maintained and gets invested in. Google has also underlined that developers aren't forbidden from launching third-party stores, and it believes the Play Store competes fairly.
As with any trial of this magnitude, it may take a long time before a final decision is reached. We'll keep you posted!
This lawsuit comes alongside another similar one from 39 attorneys general, and there's also a customer class action lawsuit demanding $4.7 billion in damages.
They now allege Google is also paying major developers hundreds of dollars to keep their apps in the Play Store.
