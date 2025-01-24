Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Epic Games starts offering free mobile games on Android and iOS

Games
Epic Games Store
Epic Games promised last year to debut a Free Games program on mobile, just like it did on PC many years ago. For the unaware, Epic Games Store offers at least one free game each week to all those who own an account on the store.

Today, Epic Games announced it has added nearly 20 third-party games from popular developers and launched the promised Free Games program on Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union (EU).

To kick things off, Epic Games now offers Android and iOS gamers Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee for free. The game is available to everyone via the Epic Games Store Mobile app until February 20. A second game, Bloons TD 6, will soon be added to the Free Games program too. Keep in mind that if you live in Russia, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is not available for you.

Video Thumbnail


At launch, the Free Games program will offer new games each month, but the plan is to move the program to a weekly schedule later this year. Besides the free games offered, 19 third-party mobile games have been added to the Epic Games Store. These are available worldwide on Android devices, but only in the EU for iOS users. Here is the full list of third-party games that have just been added on the Epic Games Store:

  • Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
  • Evoland 2
  • Figment 1
  • Hidden Folks
  • Idle Champions
  • Pilgrims
  • Out There
  • Shapez
  • Samorost 2
  • Samorost 3
  • Super Meat Boy Forever
  • Super Space Club
  • There Is No Game
  • Firestone Idle RPG (iOS only)
  • Gigapocalypse (iOS only)
  • Blade of God X (Android only)
  • Mafia City (Android only)
  • Office Fight (Android only)
  • The Grand Mafia (Android only)

Finally, Epic Games introduced a bunch of new app features such as Epic Account login, with persistent status across Epic’s games on iOS and Android, as well as a new auto-update feature to the Epic Games Store Mobile app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

