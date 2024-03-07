Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Elon Musk's 'Sure' fuels anticipation for Tesla app for Apple Watch

It's no secret that Elon Musk is a fan of dropping hints about his companies' future plans on social platforms, and he is not one to shy away from hitting that "like" button in responses to his posts. And true to form, he recently did it again, where else but on his very own platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to 9to5Mac, Tesla owners might soon find themselves controlling their cars using their Apple Watches if Musk's response to a social media query is any indication. When asked about the possibility of Tesla adding Apple Watch integration, Musk simply replied, "Sure."


While this could be an exciting prospect for Tesla users, it's worth noting that there's no clear timeline for this feature's implementation. Musk's response seems more like a spontaneous idea rather than a pre-planned development.

In an ideal scenario, the Tesla app for Apple Watch could offer functions like unlocking the car, adjusting the cabin's climate, toggling Sentry mode, and more. However, Tesla hasn't officially confirmed the specifics of what users can expect. Nonetheless, many Tesla enthusiasts agree that an app for Apple Watch is long overdue.

There's also been a call from Tesla owners for the addition of Live Activities to showcase their car's charging progress, but the company has remained tight-lipped on whether this feature will materialize.

When it comes to collaborations between Apple and Tesla, it's mostly been about enhancing the user experience. Recently, Apple Podcasts found its way into Tesla's in-car entertainment system, where Apple Music is also on board.

However, it is not all smooth sailing for Apple and Musk's companies. Last year, Apple pulled the plug on advertising on X, following Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory posted there.
