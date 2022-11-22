UK carrier EE launches EE Basics, its new low-cost social mobile plan
Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis in the UK affected everyone, and it continues to deepen. And if you are part of a household facing financial difficulties, it's probably even harder for you to pay a substantial sum for a mobile tariff. Thankfully, UK carrier EE recently launched a new low-cost social mobile plan called EE Basics.
To be eligible, you must be receiving Universal credit (All claimants), Pension credit (Guarantee Credit), Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker's allowance, or Income support. Every 12 months, you will need to pass an eligibility check from EE. If you are still eligible, your Basics plan will continue for another 12 months. If not, EE will inform you that your tariff will be moved to an alternative SIM-only plan. Of course, the new plan will be more expensive, so if you don't want to proceed, you can cancel your subscription or choose another EE tariff.
So, what do you get with EE's latest offering? Well, you get unlimited calls, texts, and 5GB of mobile data with maximum speeds of 25Mbps. If you have a 5G-capable phone, you can even use EE's 5G network. All this comes for £12 per month on a 30-day rolling contract for 12 months, without any early exit fees. But only eligible users can take advantage of EE's new social tariff.
