Prices for the incredible Edge+ (2023) hit an all-time low on Motorola
Since yesterday, Motorola seems to have gone completely crazy, for it keeps throwing epic early Black Friday phone deals our way. First, it was a handsome discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). Next, the merchant reduced its Moto G Stylus (2023) to an impulse buy for only the second time this year. But the discount train seems to be still rolling at Motorola.com. This time, it treats us to a smashing deal on one of the best Android phones – the Edge+ (2023).
As usual, trade-ins are allowed at the official store. Trading in your old phone gets you an extra up to $80 off, essentially meaning you can get a fully unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2023) for just $549.99 with a trade-in.
The stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate offers visuals that’ll immerse you completely. No less impressive under the hood, the Edge+ features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a hefty 512GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 2x zoom sensor. Although not quite as good as the best camera phones, this handset is capable of taking some pretty decent photos. There’s also a large 5,100mAh battery on deck that supports 68W charging.
Overall, the Edge+ (2023) undoubtedly is an incredible smartphone. If you’re planning on upgrading your phone this Black Friday, know that this deal may be among the best early offers to pull the trigger on right now.
With an MSRP of $799, the high-end smartphone usually sells at 13% off online, which equates to $100. Right now, however, Motorola.com is letting you get its non-foldable flagship at an unprecedented discount of $170, equivalent to 21%. What a way to start the holiday shopping season, Motorola!
Motorola went above and beyond when designing its most capable non-foldable flagship phone yet. Not only does this smartphone look incredibly sleek and stylish, but it’s also equipped with the latest features, giving you a truly exceptional experience.
