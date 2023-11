Prices for the incredible Edge+ (2023) hit an all-time low on Motorola

Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and save $170 Right now, Motorola is throwing an epic deal on its most capable non-foldable device. The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now available at an incredible $170 off its price tag. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you get an extra up to $80 off. $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023): save 13% on Amazon The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is also discounted at Amazon. Here, you can get Motorola's non-foldable flagship phone at 13% off. With a stunning 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and plenty of battery life, it's a decided contender for the best Android phone title. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Since yesterday, Motorola seems to have gone completely crazy, for it keeps throwing epic early Black Friday phone deals our way. First, it was a handsome discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) . Next, the merchant reduced its Moto G Stylus (2023) to an impulse buy for only the second time this year. But the discount train seems to be still rolling at Motorola.com. This time, it treats us to a smashing deal on one of the best Android phones – the Edge+ (2023) With an MSRP of $799, the high-end smartphone usually sells at 13% off online, which equates to $100. Right now, however, Motorola.com is letting you get its non-foldable flagship at an unprecedented discount of $170, equivalent to 21%. What a way to start the holiday shopping season, Motorola As usual, trade-ins are allowed at the official store. Trading in your old phone gets you an extra up to $80 off, essentially meaning you can get a fully unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2023) for just $549.99 with a trade-in.Motorola went above and beyond when designing its most capable non-foldable flagship phone yet. Not only does this smartphone look incredibly sleek and stylish, but it’s also equipped with the latest features, giving you a truly exceptional experience.The stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate offers visuals that’ll immerse you completely. No less impressive under the hood, the Edge+ features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a hefty 512GB of internal storage.In the camera department, you get a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 2x zoom sensor. Although not quite as good as the best camera phones , this handset is capable of taking some pretty decent photos. There’s also a large 5,100mAh battery on deck that supports 68W charging.Overall, the Edge+ (2023) undoubtedly is an incredible smartphone. If you’re planning on upgrading your phone this Black Friday, know that this deal may be among the best early offers to pull the trigger on right now.