Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

EchoStar pays $500M to stay out of bankruptcy and to buy time for FCC talks

EchoStar makes a $500 million interest payment to avoid bankruptcy and buy time for FCC talks.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Boost
The Boost Mobile logo is shown against a white background.
An 8-K filing made by EchoStar indicates that the parent company of the nation's fourth largest wireless carrier, Boost Mobile, and Dish Network, plans on making a debt-interest payment on Friday of more than $500 million. The payment is actually due on Monday and by paying the $500 million, EchoStar gets to delay filing for bankruptcy although it will not make a second payment due July 1st.

EchoStar hopes that by making one of the two payments due in the coming week, it has bought itself some time to negotiate with the FCC. The regulatory agency's Chairman, Brendan Carr, has previously threatened to take away some of EchoStar's spectrum licenses. The second interest payment due July 1st, which EchoStar won't pay, comes to $114 million and by refusing to make the payment, a 30-day grace period is triggered.

While EchoStar has enough cash on hand to make both interest payments on time, the company is holding off on one of them in order to gain some leverage in negotiations with the FCC. Carr wants EchoStar to give up licenses on spectrum that he says the company isn't using. The FCC Chairman said, "It's my view that right now, we are really working hard to make sure this valuable public resource of spectrum is put to use. No new news to break, but I think the status quo needs to change. There’s lots of different paths forward there and all options are still on the table at the FCC."

Should EchoStar be forced to sell some of its 2 GHz spectrum?

Vote View Result

"We need to move quickly. I think there’s sort of a narrow window of opportunity here but the FCC still has a number of our proceedings that are sort of sitting there and we’ll see if we need to reinvigorate those or not."
                       -FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

Former FCC chief of staff Blair Levin, who now works as a policy analyst at New Street Research, says that Carr wants to "force a reallocation of spectrum from EchoStar to others." What Levin is talking about is the 2 GHz spectrum licensed by EchoStar which FCC Chairman Carr asked EchoStar about in a letter. Carr wants to know exactly how often EchoStar is using the 2 GHz band.

The reason why Carr is so interested in EchoStar's 2 GHz usage is because Elon Musk's SpaceX has its eyes on the 2 GHz spectrum because it is superior for satellite to cellphone communications than the airwaves that SpaceX uses now. The FCC chairman had no comment about a meeting he supposedly attended at the White House earlier this month with President Donald Trump and EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber •

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless