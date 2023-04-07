Amazon has unbelievable discounts on its 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 Kids right now

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): Now 42% OFF at Amazon Get the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) smart display from Amazon and save $55 in the process. The smart display works with Amazon Alexa and will let check your calendar and reminders at a glance and control your other smart appliances. It's also great for entertainment, and you will be able to keep an eye on your home even when you are running errands thanks to the built-in camera. $55 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: Save $55! Grab the kid version of the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart display from Amazon and save $55. The smart display comes with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Kids+ for free for one year and features easy to use parental controls. $55 off (58%) Buy at Amazon

As you probably know, smart displays are very convenient devices. They work with a voice assistant and let you check the weather and calendar, control other smart devices in your home, and more by only using your voice. Also, since smart displays feature, well, displays, you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows on them. Also, you can even make video calls if your smart display has a built-in camera.And if you are in the market for a new smart display yourself, you should definitely continue reading ahead. Amazon is currently offering its Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) smart display with a huge 42% discount. This means you will save $55 if you get an Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) from Amazon right now.Amazon has an incredible offer on the kid version of the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart display as well. The retailer is currently offering this sweet device at a bonkers 58% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will save $55 if you get your kid a new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) through this deal.Like a proper smart display, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) lets you check your calendars and reminders at a glance and control your other smart appliances in your home by just using your voice.The display supports Amazon Alexa and comes with a built-in camera, which means you can also use it to make video calls. Furthermore, you can use the built-in camera to keep an eye on what's happening in your home, even when you are out and about running errands.The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is also great for entertainment. It packs an 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color and comes with stereo speakers on board. You can use your Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) to stream movies or TV shows directly from Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify.As for the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), it also works with Alexa and has a built-in camera, which means your child will be able to make video calls with their friends. Don't worry, though; your kid will be able to make video calls only with approved contacts.With the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), your kid will also receive Amazon Kids+ for free for one year. When the free year expires, the subscription will automatically renew every month at $4.99 per month. Amazon Kids+ is a service where your kid will be able to find many free books, games, and videos. The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) also features parental controls that will let you set bedtimes and video time limits, filter content, and review your child's activity.