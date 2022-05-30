 Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing - PhoneArena
Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing

Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing
If you've been keeping an eye on the competitive smart speaker market for the last few years, you may have wondered at one point or another just how low Amazon and Google can possibly go with the prices of their smallest and humblest such devices.

While we obviously don't have a definitive answer to offer you at the moment, Amazon-owned Woot is certainly pushing the limits of the Echo Dot's affordability by charging, get this, a measly $9.99 for a pre-owned unit rigorously tested and verified to work without a hitch.

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) with Smart Plug

Smart Speaker with Alexa, Black, Used, Very Good Condition, 90-Day Warranty
$10 98
Buy at Woot

Naturally, we're not talking about the fourth-gen diminutive smart speaker released in 2020... or the third-gen model from 2018, but rather 2016's second-gen iteration. That may sound ancient, but at the end of the day, all of these devices are capable of practically the same things, listening to your every desire and voice command to play music, set alarms and reminders, as well as deliver the news, weather, traffic info, and so on without you ever having to lift a finger.

If you remain unconvinced of this killer new deal's appeal and utility, we should point out that the dirt-cheap second-gen Echo Dot in black is also available in a special bundle including an always handy Amazon Smart Plug at a combined price of $10.98.

All you need to do is add both items to your cart and Woot will automatically slash 11 bucks off your order, which means the Smart Plug itself only costs $0.99 right now.

As you can imagine, the Echo Dot promo (with or without a bundled Amazon Smart Plug) is not set to last forever, instead carrying a June 1 expiration date that Woot may or may not be able to stick to depending on demand. White-coated mini-smart speakers with Alexa assistance are already out of stock, and the same could happen very soon with black units in "very good" condition. 
