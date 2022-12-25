Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods

Deals
@IskrenGaidarov
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.

Earbuds deals on Christmas day 2022


There are many deals on amazing wireless earbuds at Amazon right now. The best deals are on Apple’s new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro, with advanced ANC (active-noise-cancellation), Transparency mode, and deeper-than-ever bass. Beats’ Studio Buds are also seeing a good drop in price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Save $50 at Amazon

Apple's new and very impressive AirPods Pro 2 are now way more affordable, with a $50 discount at Amazon. Grab them now!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: Save $60 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are now very affordable at Amazon. Snatch these high-quality earbuds with a major $60 discount now.
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

And what about Samsung’s models? Thankfully there are deals on almost every single Galaxy Buds model, including the new high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Check out the deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Save $100 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are now quite affordable at Amazon. Save $100 with this great holiday deal.
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Save $40 at Amazon

The Buds 2 are also available with a nice discount at Amazon. Save $40 now on these impressive earbuds.
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $50 at Amazon

The new, high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available at Amazon with the generous discount of $50. Grab Samsung's best earbuds ever now.
$50 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Great deals on Sony earbuds are available at Amazon and BestBuy. These include an amazing deal on the Sony WF-C500 earbuds which drops their price by 42%. 

Sony WF-C500: Save $42 at Amazon

These affordable Sony earbuds are even more budget-friendly now at Amazon. Get them at $42 off.
$42 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S: Save $72 at Amazon

These higher-end Sony earbuds are now quite cheap at Amazon. Get them with a $72 discount from Amazon now.
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony - WH-1000XM4

Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy
There are also excellent deals on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at both Amazon and BestBuy. Check them out.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: Now $85 OFF!

Grab Soundcore's high-end Liberty 3 Pro earbuds from Best Buy and save $85 in the process. The earbuds come with 3D Surround Sound technology, Soundcore's HearID Sound, personalized noise cancellation, and more.
$85 off (50%)
$84 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: Now 50% OFF at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Soundcore's high-end Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at a 50% discount. The earbuds come with 3D Surround Sound technology, Soundcore's HearID Sound, personalized noise cancellation, and more.
$85 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

These were all the best earbuds deals on Christmas. Now it is up to you to decide which model you might want to order for cheap. Spend your money wisely, and have the happiest holidays ever. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th
Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300

Popular stories

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power
Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless