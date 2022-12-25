Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
There are many deals on amazing wireless earbuds at Amazon right now. The best deals are on Apple’s new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro, with advanced ANC (active-noise-cancellation), Transparency mode, and deeper-than-ever bass. Beats’ Studio Buds are also seeing a good drop in price.
And what about Samsung’s models? Thankfully there are deals on almost every single Galaxy Buds model, including the new high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Check out the deals below.
Great deals on Sony earbuds are available at Amazon and BestBuy. These include an amazing deal on the Sony WF-C500 earbuds which drops their price by 42%.
Earbuds deals on Christmas day 2022
There are also excellent deals on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at both Amazon and BestBuy. Check them out.
These were all the best earbuds deals on Christmas. Now it is up to you to decide which model you might want to order for cheap. Spend your money wisely, and have the happiest holidays ever.
