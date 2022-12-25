Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today.

Smartwatch deals on Christmas day 2022


Both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering amazing deals on a variety of smartwatch devices. These include Apple’s smartwatch lineup from the last couple of years, which still consists of very capable models, like the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE and the Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch SE 40mm: Save $80 at Walmart

You can save big on Apple's 1st Gen Watch SE at Walmart this holiday. Get yours now, with offers available for both the 40mm and 44mm size options.
$80 off (29%)
$199
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE LTE 44mm: Save $95 at Walmart

You can save big on the LTE 44mm version with Plum Sport Loop of the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE. The offer is available at Walmart this Christmas season.
$95 off (25%)
$279
$374 44
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch 6 LTE Stainless Steel: Save $100 now

Apple's Watch 6 is available at a good discount from Walmart. Offers is for the very well-made Gold Stainless Steel 40mm model with LTE connectivity.
$100 off (18%)
$449
$549
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch 5 44mm LTE: Save big on a renewed model

Amazon is offering the 44mm LTE Apple Watch 5 model with a very good discount as certified renewed device. Snatch this deal now.
$90 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch 7 45mm: Save big on a renewed model at Amazon

The Watch 7 is also seeing amazing drops in price at Amazon. Offer is for the GPS-only certified renewed models.
$127 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

There are also deals on Samsung’s newest smartwatch series, which is the Galaxy Watch 5. Deals for these models are also found at the Samsung store. There you can further reduce the price if you trade-in an older device.

Galaxy Watch5 44mm LTE: Save $60 at Samsung

$60 instant rebate, no trade-in required. Trade-in deals available with up to $165 enhanced trade-in credit depending on the device.
$60 off (17%)
$299 99
$359 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: Save $40 at Walmart

You can save $40 on both the 40mm and 44mm GPS versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 now at Walmart.
$40 off (14%)
$239
$279
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: Save $40 at Walmart

Get a $40 discount on Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at Walmart this Christmas.
$40 off (13%)
$269
$309
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: Save $40 at Amazon

You can save the same $40 on a Galaxy Watch 5 for both size versions at Amazon as well.
$40 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save $70 at Amazon

Samsung's higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with LTE connectivity is available with a nice discount at Amazon. There's also a good deal on the GPS-only model.
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: Save 15% at Walmart

Get last year's Galaxy Watch 4 for cheap at Walmart right now.
$30 off (15%)
$169
$199
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: Save $150 at Walmart

There's also an amazing Walmart deal on the high-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model. Get it now at a bargain price!
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit is a brand that has established itself in the smartwatch industry as a reliable and affordable manufacturer. The Fitbit Versa series is seeing major discounts everywhere. These are compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $70 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 4, perfect for your fitness activities, is now a bargain at Amazon. Get it while it is still in stock.
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $65 at Walmart

There's also a nice deal on the Versa 4 smartwatch at Walmart this holiday season.
$65 off (28%)
$164
$229
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2: Save $27 at Walmart

Fitbit's older Versa 2 model is still a very capable affordable smartwatch. Get it now for cheap at Walmart.
$27 off (18%)
$119 99
$146 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin’s smartwatch lineup is also carrying the same compatibility as Fitbit’s. There is a plethora of Garmin devices currently available with great discounts, which should be up to everyone’s test. These include both more activity-oriented devices, like the Garmin Instinct, and very affordable and stylish smartwatches, like the Garmin Venu Sq.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: Save $220 at Amazon

The Forerunner 735XT is up for grabs at a bargain price now on Amazon. Now that's an amazing Christmas deal!
$220 off (63%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Save $165 at Amazon

This stylish sports smartwatch from Garmin is now very affordable at Amazon.
$165 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq: Save $70 at Walmart

This elegant-looking smartwatch from Garmin is currently very cheap at Walmart.
$70 off (35%)
$130
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Instinct: Save $130 at Walmart

This rugged Garmin smartwatch is now seeing a $130 discount at Walmart. Its looks are very appealing as well.
$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Instinct Tactical: Save $103 at Walmart

The even more impressive Tactical version of the Garmin Instinct has also become very affordable at Walmart.
$103 off (34%)
$196
$299
Buy at Walmart

We believe these deals will make for a great present you can give yourself. After all, there’s nothing better than getting exactly what you wished for, so go ahead and get yourself a new smart companion for cheap right now. Happy holidays!
