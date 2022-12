Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin

Smartwatch deals on Christmas day 2022

Apple Watch SE 40mm: Save $80 at Walmart You can save big on Apple's 1st Gen Watch SE at Walmart this holiday. Get yours now, with offers available for both the 40mm and 44mm size options. $80 off (29%) $199 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE LTE 44mm: Save $95 at Walmart You can save big on the LTE 44mm version with Plum Sport Loop of the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE. The offer is available at Walmart this Christmas season. $95 off (25%) $279 $374 44 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch 6 LTE Stainless Steel: Save $100 now Apple's Watch 6 is available at a good discount from Walmart. Offers is for the very well-made Gold Stainless Steel 40mm model with LTE connectivity. $100 off (18%) $449 $549 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch 5 44mm LTE: Save big on a renewed model Amazon is offering the 44mm LTE Apple Watch 5 model with a very good discount as certified renewed device. Snatch this deal now. $90 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch 7 45mm: Save big on a renewed model at Amazon The Watch 7 is also seeing amazing drops in price at Amazon. Offer is for the GPS-only certified renewed models. $127 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch5 44mm LTE: Save $60 at Samsung $60 instant rebate, no trade-in required. Trade-in deals available with up to $165 enhanced trade-in credit depending on the device. $60 off (17%) $299 99 $359 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: Save $40 at Walmart You can save $40 on both the 40mm and 44mm GPS versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 now at Walmart. $40 off (14%) $239 $279 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: Save $40 at Walmart Get a $40 discount on Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at Walmart this Christmas. $40 off (13%) $269 $309 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: Save $40 at Amazon You can save the same $40 on a Galaxy Watch 5 for both size versions at Amazon as well. $40 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save $70 at Amazon Samsung's higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with LTE connectivity is available with a nice discount at Amazon. There's also a good deal on the GPS-only model. $70 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: Save 15% at Walmart Get last year's Galaxy Watch 4 for cheap at Walmart right now. $30 off (15%) $169 $199 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: Save $150 at Walmart There's also an amazing Walmart deal on the high-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model. Get it now at a bargain price! $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $70 at Amazon The Fitbit Versa 4, perfect for your fitness activities, is now a bargain at Amazon. Get it while it is still in stock. $70 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Versa 4: Save $65 at Walmart There's also a nice deal on the Versa 4 smartwatch at Walmart this holiday season. $65 off (28%) $164 $229 Buy at Walmart Fitbit Versa 2: Save $27 at Walmart Fitbit's older Versa 2 model is still a very capable affordable smartwatch. Get it now for cheap at Walmart. $27 off (18%) $119 99 $146 99 Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: Save $220 at Amazon The Forerunner 735XT is up for grabs at a bargain price now on Amazon. Now that's an amazing Christmas deal! $220 off (63%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Save $165 at Amazon This stylish sports smartwatch from Garmin is now very affordable at Amazon. $165 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq: Save $70 at Walmart This elegant-looking smartwatch from Garmin is currently very cheap at Walmart. $70 off (35%) $130 $199 99 Buy at Walmart Garmin Instinct: Save $130 at Walmart This rugged Garmin smartwatch is now seeing a $130 discount at Walmart. Its looks are very appealing as well. $130 off (43%) $169 99 $299 99 Buy at Walmart Garmin Instinct Tactical: Save $103 at Walmart The even more impressive Tactical version of the Garmin Instinct has also become very affordable at Walmart. $103 off (34%) $196 $299 Buy at Walmart

Both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering amazing deals on a variety of smartwatch devices. These include Apple ’s smartwatch lineup from the last couple of years, which still consists of very capable models, like the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE and the Watch Series 7 There are also deals on Samsung ’s newest smartwatch series, which is the Galaxy Watch 5 . Deals for these models are also found at the Samsung store. There you can further reduce the price if you trade-in an older device.Fitbit is a brand that has established itself in the smartwatch industry as a reliable and affordable manufacturer. The Fitbit Versa series is seeing major discounts everywhere. These are compatible with both iOS and Android phones.Garmin’s smartwatch lineup is also carrying the same compatibility as Fitbit’s. There is a plethora of Garmin devices currently available with great discounts, which should be up to everyone’s test. These include both more activity-oriented devices, like the Garmin Instinct, and very affordable and stylish smartwatches, like the Garmin Venu Sq.We believe these deals will make for a great present you can give yourself. After all, there’s nothing better than getting exactly what you wished for, so go ahead and get yourself a new smart companion for cheap right now. Happy holidays!