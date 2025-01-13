Wi-Fi is down: cyberattack strikes ASML's neighbor and talent feeder
Eindhoven University of Technology, closely linked to chip machine maker ASML, has shut down its computer network following a cyberattack.
The prominent Dutch technical university is located just five miles from ASML's global headquarters; it plays a significant role in the semiconductor industry, training talent for ASML. That's the world's sole manufacturer of advanced lithography machines – these machines are essential for producing high-end chips used in our beloved smartphones, for example.
As a result, network-dependent systems like email, Wi-Fi, Canvas, and Teams are inaccessible. Despite the shutdown, the campus and buildings remain accessible, and staff and students can enter using card readers, which are still operational.
ASML has made substantial investments in the university, including a €80 million ($82 million) pledge in May to support doctoral programs and improve the school’s facilities, critical for chip research. The university also houses ASML lithography machines in its lab building for research purposes.
So, the Eindhoven University of Technology announced that lectures and educational activities are suspended until at least Tuesday. The decision to disable the network was a "necessary intervention to prevent worse outcomes", according to Patrick Groothuis, the university’s vice president, in a statement online.
The university reported detecting unusual activity on its servers late Saturday. Investigators are currently assessing the scope and impact of the attack, though the identity of the hackers remains unknown. Ivo Jongsma, a university spokesman, told Bloomberg that officials have not yet determined whether any data was stolen but plan to provide an update.
So, is that just another episode from the US-China chip war? As you've probably heard (if you're interested in chips, that is), the US pressures the Netherlands to limit China's access to advanced semiconductor technology. Bloomberg reported last Summer that Eindhoven's University of Technology has faced scrutiny over its significant number of Chinese students. The University's President Robert-Jan Smits said US officials have raised concerns, despite the US issuing many visas to Chinese students for its own universities.
