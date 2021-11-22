Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Software updates

DuckDuckGo brings app tracking protection to Android

Doroteya Borisova
By
1
DuckDuckGo brings app tracking transparency to Android
In April, Apple released App Tracking Transparency, much to the delight of privacy-conscious users (and much to the chagrin of Mark Zuckerberg), allowing iPhone users to opt out of having their data tracked by any third parties.

Android, on the other hand, has been left in the dark—at least in regards to having the freedom of choosing who tracks your information to sell to advertisers.

One well-wishing third-party, however, has taken a step to give Android users that option. DuckDuckGo is a well-known search engine, which has always placed its 80 million users' privacy above all else. It doesn't churn search results through personalization filters, doesn't store IP addresses, or keep track of any user info—all things which Google does. 

And DuckDuckGo is working on a feature—modeled on Apple's popular App Tracking Transparency—to integrate right into its app, called DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser.

The new feature, called "App Tracking Protection," will act like something of a "local VPN" (in other words, contained only on your device without connecting to an external server), stopping in their tracks third-party apps from collecting any of your personal data to sell off.

App Tracking Protection is currently in a private beta testing phase, preparing for a global launch in a coming update. Aside from providing total privacy from probing eyes across Android devices, you can also opt to receive daily or weekly summaries of ATP's activities, to see just how many trackers you've been avoiding.

via GIPHY


You can also sign up to join the waitlist for beta testing for this new feature, simply by downloading DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser (or updating it if you already have it), then going in to the app's Settings > Privacy > App Tracking Protection. There you can click “Join the Private Waitlist," and you'll be notified once you've joined the group of private beta testers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail
Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount
-$20
Get 2 TB of lifetime cloud storage with killer Black Friday deal!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Get 2 TB of lifetime cloud storage with killer Black Friday deal!
Massive ZTE deal time: flagship phones for 50% off!
by ZTE,  0
Massive ZTE deal time: flagship phones for 50% off!
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet
-35%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless