DuckDuckGo brings app tracking protection to Android

DuckDuckGo brings app tracking protection to Android1
Android, on the other hand, has been left in the dark—at least in regards to having the freedom of choosing who tracks your information to sell to advertisers.
And DuckDuckGo is working on a feature—modeled on Apple's popular App Tracking Transparency—to integrate right into its app, called DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser.
App Tracking Protection is currently in a private beta testing phase, preparing for a global launch in a coming update. Aside from providing total privacy from probing eyes across Android devices, you can also opt to receive daily or weekly summaries of ATP's activities, to see just how many trackers you've been avoiding.
You can also sign up to join the waitlist for beta testing for this new feature, simply by downloading DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser (or updating it if you already have it), then going in to the app's Settings > Privacy > App Tracking Protection. There you can click “Join the Private Waitlist," and you'll be notified once you've joined the group of private beta testers.