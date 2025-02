Dropping $3,500 on the first tri-fold phone might hurt, but this one perk could help

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Yep, the Mate XT Ultimate has the world’s largest foldable display at 10.2 inches. And when unfolded, it’s also the thinnest foldable out there, measuring just 3.6 mm (excluding the camera bump, of course).All in all, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is a bold leap into the future of smartphones. I mean, it’s a peek into what the next generation of mobile tech could look like, with a single device effortlessly switching between a phone and a tablet.Now, if you’re curious about all the details of the world’s first tri-foldable, check out our full Huawei Mate XT review . And if you’re not sold on Huawei’s take and still have your eyes set on a tri-fold, hang tight – Samsung is expected to launch its own version later this year . Just don’t expect it to come with a budget-friendly price tag; it’ll likely land in the $3000 range, just like Huawei’s.