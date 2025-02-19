Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Dropping $3,500 on the first tri-fold phone might hurt, but this one perk could help

By
Huawei
Huawei has officially launched the world’s first triple-folding smartphone globally, but it doesn’t come cheap – we’re talking over $3,500. The silver lining? The Chinese tech giant is backing it up with a promise that might make that hefty price tag a little easier to swallow.

According to a new report, Huawei revealed that it will offer a free screen replacement for the first year, no questions asked. This is a pretty welcome perk, especially since a damaged display could set you back another $1,000 on top of the already steep price of the device.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate boasts a tri-fold LTPO OLED display made by BOE, offering a unique folding experience. In its tablet mode, the screen stretches to 10.2 inches diagonally. Fold back the leftmost section, and it shrinks to 7.9 inches. When fully folded, it turns into a 6.4-inch smartphone.



Yep, the Mate XT Ultimate has the world’s largest foldable display at 10.2 inches. And when unfolded, it’s also the thinnest foldable out there, measuring just 3.6 mm (excluding the camera bump, of course).

All in all, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is a bold leap into the future of smartphones. I mean, it’s a peek into what the next generation of mobile tech could look like, with a single device effortlessly switching between a phone and a tablet.

Now, if you’re curious about all the details of the world’s first tri-foldable, check out our full Huawei Mate XT review. And if you’re not sold on Huawei’s take and still have your eyes set on a tri-fold, hang tight – Samsung is expected to launch its own version later this year. Just don’t expect it to come with a budget-friendly price tag; it’ll likely land in the $3000 range, just like Huawei’s.
