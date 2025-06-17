Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The Pentagon wants smarter tools, so it called ChatGPT's creator

A $200M deal just brought OpenAI and the Department of Defense together.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
OpenAI logo displayed over a colorful background.
AI in the public sector isn't exactly breaking news anymore – earlier this year, OpenAI launched a special version of ChatGPT made just for US government agencies.

And now, the company's doubling down on that push with something even bigger: a new initiative called OpenAI for Government, which just landed it a major contract with none other than the Pentagon.

Yep, OpenAI is officially working with the Department of Defense. The DoD just announced a $200 million contract with the company to develop cutting-edge AI tools, including ones aimed at proactive cyber defense.

It is the first-ever deal between OpenAI and the DoD and it will run for a year, focusing mostly on operations in and around Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

As part of this initiative, OpenAI will offer federal, state and local agencies access to tools like ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Gov, plus limited access to custom AI models built for national security use cases.

How do you feel about OpenAI working directly with the Pentagon on military-related AI tools?

Vote View Result
 

The DoD says the goal here is to develop prototype AI capabilities to address major national security challenges, both on the battlefield and across broader operational systems.

This contract, with a $200 million ceiling, will bring OpenAI's industry-leading expertise to help the Defense Department identify and prototype how frontier AI can transform its administrative operations, from improving how service members and their families get health care, to streamlining how they look at program and acquisition data, to supporting proactive cyber defense. All use cases must be consistent with OpenAI's usage policies and guidelines.
– OpenAI, June 16, 2025

That last part is key. OpenAI made it clear that any government use of its models still has to follow its strict policies – meaning no weapon development or any use intended to harm people or destroy property. And let's hope that is indeed the case.

Actually, OpenAI isn't the only one getting involved with military AI. Rival company Anthropic just revealed a model with more relaxed guardrails designed specifically for US defense and intel agencies. Even Meta (yep, Mark Zuckerberg's crew) jumped in last year, allowing the government to use its Llama AI model for national security purposes.

Recommended Stories
And with Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill set to remove most restrictions on AI development over the next decade, the pace of innovation could speed up fast – maybe too fast. And honestly, that's a bit concerning. When the brakes come off, the rules often shift, too and in the world of powerful AI tools tied to national security, that's something to keep a very close eye on.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment

Latest News

Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless