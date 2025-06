The Pentagon wants smarter tools, so it called ChatGPT's creator

How do you feel about OpenAI working directly with the Pentagon on military-related AI tools? Makes sense – AI should help modernize defense. Cautiously supportive – depends on how the tools are used. Feels like a slippery slope. Honestly not sure what to think yet. Makes sense – AI should help modernize defense. 50% Cautiously supportive – depends on how the tools are used. 16.67% Feels like a slippery slope. 16.67% Honestly not sure what to think yet. 16.67%

– OpenAI, June 16, 2025

That last part is key. OpenAI made it clear that any government use of its models still has to follow its strict policies – meaning no weapon development or any use intended to harm people or destroy property. And let's hope that is indeed the case.



Actually, OpenAI isn't the only one getting involved with military AI. Rival company Anthropic just revealed a model with more relaxed guardrails designed specifically for US defense and intel agencies. Even Meta (yep, Mark Zuckerberg's crew) jumped in last year,



And with Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill set to remove most restrictions on AI development over the next decade, the pace of innovation could speed up fast – maybe too fast. And honestly, that's a bit concerning. When the brakes come off, the rules often shift, too and in the world of powerful AI tools tied to national security, that's something to keep a very close eye on.

The DoD says the goal here is to develop prototype AI capabilities to address major national security challenges, both on the battlefield and across broader operational systems.